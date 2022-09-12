Emmys 2022

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Exclusive

Quinta Brunson Explains How Abbott Elementary Is a Love Letter to Teachers

In an exclusive interview with Live From E! at the 2022 Emmys, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson explained how first-hand experience fueled the beloved sitcom.

Watch: Quinta Brunson "Feels Good" About Representing Teachers on TV

Abbott Elementary hit very close to home for Quinta Brunson.

The creator and star of the ABC comedy, which is nominated for seven awards at the 2022 Emmys, explained why the show's subject matter is so important to her on the Microsoft Theater red carpet.

"My mom was a teacher," Quinta told Live From E! co-host Loni Love on the red carpet Sept. 12. "I was so close to it all my life. I was in my mom's class. Schools like Abbott, with Black children and Black teachers who care about them, they're very special places. Places of community and safety and morals and intense humor."

Abbott Elementary is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series for its breakout first season, while Quinta is nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series against The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, Hacks' Jean Smart, The Great's Elle Fanning, The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco and Insecure's Issa Rae.

Quinta is also nominated for Writing for a Comedy Series for Abbott's pilot episode.

Quinta revealed that she was determined to show all different sides of what makes a school like Abbott so dynamic.

 

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

"That was what was important to me, the funny of that kind of environment—every day these people show up and do this job, and there's something endearing in that," she said. "I'm so happy we've done such a good job that teachers feel represented by what we do. It wasn't necessarily our goal but I think we've done a good job of sticking to the accuracy that teachers represent."

The second season of Abbott Elementary premieres Sept. 21 on ABC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

For more Emmys 2022 red carpet looks, keep scrolling!

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kaley Cuoco

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Adam Scott

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Sasheer Zamata

In Tarik Ediz

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chandra Wilson

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Sarah Paulson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Vanessa Bayer

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Nicole Byer

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kumail Nanjiani

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

In Armani Privé Couture, styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Zedd

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Angela Bassett

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

John Legend

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Valentino, styled by Law Roach

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trevor Noah

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Oscar de la Renta, styled by Molly Dickson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Gucci, styled by Elizabeth Saltzman

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

J. Smith Cameron

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alex Borstein

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Christopher Meloni

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Mariska Hargitay

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Rachel Brosnahan

In Pamella Roland 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Bowen Yang

In Etro

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kate McKinnon

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jeremy Strong

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jordan Klepper

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jason Ritter

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Melanie Lynskey

In Christian Siriano

photos
View More Photos From Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion
Watch the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock followed by the Live From E!: Emmys After Party at 11 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

