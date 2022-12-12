Why George Lopez Was MIA From the 2023 Golden Globe Nominations Announcement

George Lopez was notably absent from announcing the nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes.
Though he was set to share the trophy hopefuls alongside daughter Mayan Lopez Dec. 12, the comedian explained why he'd have to sit this one out.
"And the Covid goes too...….George Lopez," he captioned a Dec. 11 Instagram post of Mayan and Lopez vs. Lopez star Selenis Leyva, who filled in for him. "Unfortunately I tested positive, so I'm unable to announce the Golden Globe Nominees. I wish MAYAN and SELENIS the best of luck….. Have fun!!"
In response to his post, both actresses sent their well-wishes to the actor.
"Thank you dad," Mayan wrote. "I hope you feel better soon and rest rest rest.. @selenisleyvaofficial and I got this for familia Lopez." Meanwhile, Selenis added, "Love you George, get well soon!"
On Dec. 12, the nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes were announced with a fan-favorite TV shows and movies nabbing recognition in multiple categories.
In film, The Banshees of Inisherin led the pack, earning an impressive eight nominations, including Best Screenplay and Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. Everything Everywhere All at Once followed close behind, nabbing six nods. Babylon and The Fabelmans tied for their nominations, with each movie earning five nods.
But what about TV? Well, Abbott Elementary came out on top with the ABC original garnering five noms, including one for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Meanwhile, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Crown, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and HBO Max fan-favorite, The White Lotus, followed close behind with four noms each.
As for the main telecast, viewers can tune in for the Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, airing live coast-to-coast from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
For the full list of nominations, click here.
