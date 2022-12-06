Untangling the Investigation Into the Shocking Killings of 4 Idaho College Students

When police showed up at the house in Moscow, Idaho, in response to a call about a roommate who wouldn't wake up, what they found was a scene straight out of a horror movie.
Two college kids had been stabbed to death in bed on the second floor and two more had met the same fate one flight up.
The deceased were soon identified as Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20. The three women lived there, along with two other female roommates, and Chapin was an overnight guest.
Autopsies concluded all four deaths were homicides caused by multiple stab wounds. Police didn't specify who, but they said some of the victims also had defensive wounds.
The two other roommates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, were uninjured. They were home on the first floor, according to police, but appeared to have slept through or otherwise did not hear the attacks.
Funke and Mortensen penned letters that were read during a Dec. 2 church vigil, their first time speaking out since their friends were killed.
"My life was greatly impacted to have known these four beautiful people, my people who changed my life in so many ways and made me so happy," Mortensen wrote. Funke shared that Mogen had always said "'everything happens for a reason'—but I'm having a really hard time trying to understand the reason for this."
The slayings have devastated the victims' families and friends, chilled the surrounding community and, unsurprisingly, have become the latest obsession of Internet detectives everywhere. By the end of November, according to NBC News, TikTok posts tagged #idahomurders had more than 94.2 million views. Thousands have been speculating, dissecting and armchair-sleuthing on Facebook and Reddit.
Moscow Police—who've dedicated a section of their online updates about the case to "rumor control"—are investigating with assistance from the Latah County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police and the FBI. Gov. Brad Little directed $1 million in state emergency funds toward the case. Local, state and federal authorities have received thousands of tips through calls, emails and online sources.
But, weeks later, the question of who's responsible remains unanswered. Here's what to know about the as-yet unsolved killings:
Who were Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle?
Kernodle "was so lighthearted, and always lifted up a room," her sister Jazzmin Kernodle told the Associated Press by text. "She made me such a proud big sister, and I wish I could have had more time with her. She had so much life left to live."
Chapin, a freshman, and Kernodle, a junior, had reportedly been dating since the spring. She wished him a happy birthday on Instagram Oct. 29, captioning a photo of them together, "life is so much better with you in it, love you!"
Mogen and Goncalves, both seniors, were friends since elementary school, the latter's sister telling NBC affiliate KHQ that both girls were bridesmaids in her wedding. "They did everything together...first boyfriends, graduated high school together, started college together," Alivea Stevenson told the outlet. "They lived together. They got a house together, cars together, and unfortunately, how their story goes, they died together."
Goncalves shared throwback pics of her and Mogen a few weeks before the murders, writing, "I wouldn't have wanted anyone else to be the main character in all my childhood stories."
Mogen and Kernodle both worked at the Mad Greek restaurant downtown and were Pi Beta Phi sorority sisters, while Goncalves was a member of Alpha Phi.
On Nov. 12, Goncalves posted a series of pics with her roommates and Chapin, all taken outside their house, writing, "one lucky girl to be surrounded by these ppl everyday."
What were the four Idaho murder victims doing on the last night of their lives?
According to Moscow Police, Goncalves and Mogen were at Corner Club, a downtown bar, from 10 p.m. till about 1:30 a.m. on the night of Nov. 12. Video from a Twitch feed viewed by police showed them stopping for food at the Grub Truck, which was parked down the street from the bar. Afterward they were driven home to 1122 King Road by someone described by police as a "private party," arriving at 1:56 a.m.
Investigators said Chapin was with Kernodle at the Sigma Chi fraternity house, where he was a member, before they both returned to the King Road residence just south of campus, at approximately 1:45 a.m.
Per detectives, Funke and Mortensen also went out that night, separately, but were back at the house by 1 a.m.
At 11:58 a.m. on Nov. 13, a 9-1-1 call was made from one of the surviving roommates' cell phones to report that someone on the second floor was unconscious. Officers arrived and discovered four dead bodies.
What have authorities said about the University of Idaho quadruple homicide?
Police said in a Nov. 15 press release that the deaths of Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin appeared to be the result of an "isolated, targeted attack" committed with "an edged weapon such as a knife," and there was "no imminent threat to the community at large."
But as the investigation got underway, there was no such thing as a safe assumption.
"We know you have questions, and so do we," Moscow Police Chief James Fry told reporters during a Nov. 16 news conference. He confirmed they did not yet have a suspect and "that individual is still out there. We cannot say there is no threat to the community."
Idaho State Police Col. Kedrick Willis said they were "looking at everyone. Every tip we get, every we lead we get—there is no one we're not going to talk to. There is no one we're not going to interview." Fry noted there were 25 investigators working the case.
Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt called the killings "gruesome," telling KHQ, "I've never seen anything like this in the 16 years I've been in this position."
Following the postmortems, police said there was no evidence of sexual assault on any of the victims, and Mabbutt said she didn't suspect substance abuse was involved. Forensic evidence collected at the scene is still being processed and police said much of it will not be released to the public while their investigation remains open.
How are authorities combating misinformation about the Idaho college killings?
Since day one, authorities have been under pressure to provide real-time updates, let alone solve the case.
The day after the bodies were found, Moscow Mayor Art Bettge told reporters that "most any scenario" was possible, including a burglary "gone wrong" or a "crime of passion." That being said, he noted, "patience is needed to allow an investigation to proceed in meticulous fashion."
On Nov. 15, Moscow Police said they had shared "every piece" of information they could without compromising their ongoing investigation. But that inevitably didn't do much to assuage the victims' families.
"There is a lack of information from the University of Idaho and the local police, which only fuels false rumors and innuendo in the press and social media," Ethan's father Jim Chapin said in a statement to NBC News. "The silence further compounds our family's agony after our son's murder. For Ethan and his three dear friends slain in Moscow, Idaho, and all of our families, I urge officials to speak the truth, share what they know, find the assailant, and protect the greater community."
Stevenson, Goncalves' sister, told KHQ, "Anything can be isolated until it's not. And until we have someone in custody, there's no way with any amount of confidence to say this is isolated."
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson told the Associated Press Nov. 15, "Obviously, there's no way police can say that there's no risk, but what they're seeing indicates that there's not a risk that this person will randomly attack people."
As for a potential suspect or suspects, he said, "I don't think they're going to foreclose the possibility that it could be one or more people, but right now they don't know who is responsible."
In the section on their website headed "Rumor Control," police are keeping track of various crimes and occurrences that have been the subject of speculation, trying to debunk as much misinformation as they can.
For instance, a Sept. 12 confrontation on the University of Idaho campus between a cyclist who displayed a knife and a group of people walking on a bike path was not related, police said. (The cyclist turned himself in and police referred misdemeanor charges to the Moscow City Attorney's Office.)
Moreover, the list continued, a red Mustang recently processed by police was not part of the investigation (five vehicles parked outside the house were towed to a long-term storage location Nov. 29 so, investigators said, they could continue processing evidence undisturbed) and a rumor circulating online that the victims were bound and gagged was incorrect.
At this time, according to police, people they've determined were not involved in the killings include the surviving roommates, people seen on video interacting with Goncalves and Mogen at the Grub Truck, the person who drove them home and an unidentified male the pair called in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.
Police also said they located a sixth person whose name was on the house lease, finding that she had moved out before the start of the school year and they don't believe she had anything to do with the crime.
Did Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves have a stalker?
Police confirmed they've been investigating the possibility that someone was stalking Goncalves, based on comments she apparently made to friends and family.
Authorities say they zeroed in on an incident at a local business in mid-October in which a man seemed to keep his eye on Goncalves and then followed her outside as she left and headed to her car but did not make contact with her.
After talking to that guy and a buddy he was with, police determined it was "an isolated incident and not an ongoing pattern of stalking," nor was there any connection to the murders. They were out trying to meet women, police said.
Investigators are continuing to pursue any leads pertaining to the possibility that someone was harassing Goncalves.
Where does the Idaho murder investigation stand now?
No arrests have been made and authorities have not identified any suspects. They have also not located a murder weapon. Investigators said they do still believe this was a targeted attack, though at this time they have not concluded if the target was the residence or its occupants.
In a statement released Dec. 5, Moscow Police reiterated that unfounded accusations and other rampant online chatter has not been helping their investigation.
"There have been statements and speculation about this case, victim injuries, cause of death, evidence collection and processing, and investigative techniques," police said. "With the active criminal investigation, law enforcement has not released additional facts to the family or the public. We recognize the frustration this causes and that speculation proliferates in the absence of facts."
"However," the statement continued, "we firmly believe speculation and unvetted information is a disservice to the victims, their families, and our community. The Moscow Police Department is committed to providing information whenever possible but not at the expense of compromising the investigation and prosecution."
At the same time, they're encouraging anyone with information to come forward, because who knows what might help lead to the truth.
"We believe someone has information that will add context to the picture investigators are creating of what occurred that evening," police noted. "Our focus is the investigation, not the activities. Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be one of the puzzle pieces that help solve these murders."