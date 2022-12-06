Untangling the Investigation Into the Shocking Killings of 4 Idaho College Students

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

When police showed up at the house in Moscow, Idaho, in response to a call about a roommate who wouldn't wake up, what they found was a scene straight out of a horror movie.

Two college kids had been stabbed to death in bed on the second floor and two more had met the same fate one flight up.

The deceased were soon identified as Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20. The three women lived there, along with two other female roommates, and Chapin was an overnight guest.

Autopsies concluded all four deaths were homicides caused by multiple stab wounds. Police didn't specify who, but they said some of the victims also had defensive wounds.

The two other roommates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, were uninjured. They were home on the first floor, according to police, but appeared to have slept through or otherwise did not hear the attacks.