The Bombshell Moments From Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies

Casey Anthony never testified in her own defense at trial.
But 11 years later, she's got a lot to say in the Peacock docuseries Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, featuring Casey's first time sitting down on camera to detail her side of the story surrounding the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony.
The very idea of which had critics coming in hot before they'd heard one word.
"I wanted to listen to her and give her a fair shake," series producer Alexandra Dean told People of her approach to the controversial project. "She has been given the tabloid treatment, and she needed someone to listen to her."
Casey was found not guilty of murder and aggravated child abuse in 2011, but the question of what really happened to Caylee—the medical examiner ruled the toddler's death a homicide "by undetermined means"—remained unanswered. And those who hung on every word of the media coverage and followed the trial passed their own form of judgment on the inscrutable defendant.
In their opening statement, the prosecution painted a picture of a young woman who spent a month "gallivanting around Orlando" after her child died, not reporting Caylee missing because she knew what had happened.
The defense argued that Caylee's death was accidental and Casey believed her kid was alive for the 31 days before her mother, Cindy Anthony, eventually called police to report her granddaughter missing on July 15, 2008. Casey was arrested the next day and remained in jail until the trial was over.
"It's a deeply confusing case," Dean told People. "But there were a lot of angles that police didn't follow up on. There are a lot of question marks—territory that wasn't covered."
In episode one, the self-proclaimed "convicted liar" (Casey was found guilty of lying to authorities during the course of their investigation), said that becoming a mom had been the high point of her life and she's suffered every day since Caylee died.
Nowadays, the 36-year-old is "a little too honest," she described herself. "I'm blunt, direct—almost painfully so."
And Casey did not hold back for the cameras here. These are the biggest bombshells she dropped through the course of Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies:
Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies is streaming on Peacock.
