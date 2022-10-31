Delphi Double Murder Case: Arrest Made for 2017 Deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the 2017 murders of Abigail "Abby" Williams and Liberty "Libby" German, two teenage girls who were found slain on the Delphi Historic Trails in Indiana more than five years ago.

Richard M. Allen was charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of Williams, 13, and German, 14, on Oct. 28, according to the Indiana State Police. The 50-year-old was transported to White County Jail, where he remains without bond, per a press release.

In an Oct. 31 press conference, Carroll County prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said Allen entered a preliminary plea of not guilty during his initial hearing. While a judge "did find probable cause for arrest," McLeland noted that authorities "haven't closed the door on the investigation" and the case is "still very ongoing."

"It's concerning that he's a local guy," McLeland told reporters. "This is the first step into getting into court and having a trial."

He added that charging documents have been temporarily sealed since "the nature of this case has some extra scrutiny with it."