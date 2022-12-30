Police Arrest Suspect in Killings of 4 University of Idaho Students

A person suspected to be linked to the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students has been arrested.
On Dec. 30, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania in connection with the Nov. 13 fatal stabbings of roommates Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, inside a home in the college town of Moscow, Idaho.
"The Pennsylvania State Police today assisted the City of Moscow, Idaho Police Department, Idaho State Police, and the FBI in the apprehension of a suspect in the homicides of four University of Idaho students that occurred Nov. 13," Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement. "Bryan C. Kohberger, 28, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant early this morning by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response Team at a home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County."
Kohberger was booked into custody on an arrest warrant from Moscow police, accusing him of murder in the first degree, NBC News reported, citing court records. He was arraigned, denied bail and remains in jail awaiting a Jan. 3 extradition hearing.
Law enforcement officials also told NBC News that a Hyundai Elantra was taken away from Kohberger's home in Pennsylvania. Moscow police had been looking for a white Hyundai Elantra that they believe was in the immediate area of the residence where the murders took place during the early morning hours of Nov. 13.
Moscow police have announced that an update on the ongoing investigation would be provided at a press conference held in the afternoon of Dec. 30.
Kohberger graduated DeSales University in Center Valley, Pennsylvania in 2022 with a master's degree in criminal justice.
"On Friday, December 30, DeSales University learned of the arrest of Bryan Kohberger in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students," a spokesperson for the institution told The Daily Beast. "Kohberger received a bachelor's degree in 2020 and completed his graduate studies in June 2022. As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families during this difficult time."
Kohberger's arrest comes two days after Moscow police issued a statement clearing a University of Idaho professor any involvement in the murders. The statement came amid a defamation lawsuit she filed against a TikTok star after being accused in several videos of having a connection to the stabbings.
