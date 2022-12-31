Idaho Case: Suspect Charged With 4 Counts of First-Degree Murder of College Students

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

Charges have been made against Bryan Christopher Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho.

The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge in connection with the Nov. 13 fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, authorities confirmed Dec. 30 in a press conference.

Kohberger was detained on Dec. 30 in northeastern Pennsylvania's Monroe County. He is being held without bond at Monroe County Correctional Facility, Idaho's Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said at the conference.

Along with a home in Pennsylvania, police said Kohberger had a residence in Pullman, Wash.—a town located about 10 miles away from Moscow. He was a graduate student at Washington State University, police said.

Currently, no motive has been identified as "that will come out as we continue the investigation," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said, adding, "We are still trying to build that picture."