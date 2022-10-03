Alex Rodriguez Shares His Wish for Ex Jennifer Lopez After Her Marriage to Ben Affleck

Watch : Here's Where Alex Rodriguez Was During Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding

Alex Rodriguez is keeping this answer short and sweet.

During his recent appearance on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the former New York Yankees player was asked how he felt about Jennifer Lopez rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck—who she married over the summer—shortly after she and Rodriguez called off their engagement.

While Rodriguez didn't have too much to say on the subject, he expressed how he wanted the best for both Lopez and 14-year-old twins Emme and Max (their dad is the Hustlers actress' ex-husband Marc Anthony).

"With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience," Rodriguez replied, "and I wish her and the children—who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful—I wish them the very best."

Rodriguez and Lopez made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2017. Over the years, the retired baseball pro and the singer shared much of their relationship with their fans, whether they were attending glamorous events together or just spending time at home with family (Alex shares daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis).

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019 but announced their breakup in April 2021, noting in a joint statement that they "wish the best for each other and one another's children."