Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are turning heads at the 2019 Met Gala!

The newly-engaged couple has arrived to the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday evening. It's an extra exciting night for the superstar duo, who are on the committee for this year's Met Gala, which is themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

J.Lo exuded glitz and glamour in head-to-toe silver sparkles. It goes without saying, but the Versace ensemble hugged the superstar's curves in all the right places! She even wore a purple sapphire and diamond necklace by Harry Winston, which clocked in at a staggering 129.48 carats.

A-Rod complemented his leading lady by matching his lilac tuxedo jacket to her frosty eyeshadow, beaded skirt and massive pendant. As for the former MLB pro's accessories, Harry Winston lent the star an 18-carat white gold timepiece and diamond shirt studs.

It was recently announced that Lopez and Rodriguez had joined the committee, along with fellow A-list stars like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper.