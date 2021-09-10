Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Red Carpet Return as a Couple 18 Years Later

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Their Love to Venice Film Fest

After 18 years, Bennifer is back on the red carpet.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attended the premiere of his new movie The Last Duel at the Venice International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 10.

The 52-year-old music superstar unsurprisingly dazzled in a white gown by Georges Hobeika Couture that if we're being honest, totally exudes big bridal energy. The look, which featured a thigh-high split, ruffled skirt and jeweled neckline, was complemented by silver accessories.

Meanwhile, J.Lo's 49-year-old actor beau looked sharp in a classic tuxedo.

Fans had been excitedly awaiting the big moment. Just the day before, Affleck and Lopez were seen pulling up to the festival in a water taxi, wrapping their arms around each other on the boat and walking hand in hand on the dock.

The on-again couple last walked a red carpet together in 2003, when they attended the premiere of their movie Gigli. The two were engaged at the time but confirmed their split the following year.