The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap: What to Know Before Season 3

A snowstorm of drama is headed to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The Bravo series' season three trailer teased several dramatic moments in store for returning Housewives Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah, as well as new "friends of" Angie Harrington, Angie Katsanevas and Danna Bui-Negrete.

One such moment includes Heather appearing with a black eye and implying one of her co-stars is responsible for it. And while that is sure to be a big storyline, the season's main drama will likely revolve around Jen's federal fraud case. However, we already know how that story ends.

A week before her case was set to go to trial, Jen plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in federal court on July 11. She could face a maximum of 30 years in prison if convicted.

As for how the show plans to handle her guilty plea? An insider close to production exclusively told E! News on July 13 that no cameras were present in the courtroom for Jen's plea, but revealed that "production shot confessionals on the women's reactions that will likely be a part of season three."