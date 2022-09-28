The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap: What to Know Before Season 3

Need a Real Housewives of Salt Lake City refresh? We've got you covered. Catch up on everything you need to know before the show's Sept. 28 return, including Jen Shah's fraud case and more.

A snowstorm of drama is headed to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The Bravo series' season three trailer teased several dramatic moments in store for returning Housewives Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah, as well as new "friends of" Angie Harrington, Angie Katsanevas and Danna Bui-Negrete.

One such moment includes Heather appearing with a black eye and implying one of her co-stars is responsible for it. And while that is sure to be a big storyline, the season's main drama will likely revolve around Jen's federal fraud case. However, we already know how that story ends.

A week before her case was set to go to trial, Jen plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in federal court on July 11. She could face a maximum of 30 years in prison if convicted.

As for how the show plans to handle her guilty plea? An insider close to production exclusively told E! News on July 13 that no cameras were present in the courtroom for Jen's plea, but revealed that "production shot confessionals on the women's reactions that will likely be a part of season three."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Season 3 Cast Photos

With all that and more in store this season, there's a lot of info fans need to remember ahead of the show's Sept. 28 return. Luckily, we've got you covered.

Scroll below to catch up on everything you need to know before RHOSLC season three, from cast firings and controversies to hot mic gossip and more.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Bravo
A Visit From the Feds

The titular moment of the season played out on a bus that was originally meant to take Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow and Jennie Nguyen to Vail, Colo. However, shortly after boarding, Jen got an ominous phone call and immediately left. 

Then came Homeland Security, NYPD officers and several SWAT team members. 

As the women came to learn once they departed Salt Lake City, Jen had been arrested for her alleged involvement in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme—she has since plead not guilty to the charges—and as the cameras were rolling, fans were able to witness the group's genuine reactions as they tried to make sense of everything. 

Bravo
The Raid

Jen's actual arrest was shocking in itself. Even though Bravo's cameras didn't capture her being handcuffed, doorbell security camera footage showed several law enforcement officials raiding her home with rifles drawn.

Later, Jen could be seen exiting jail. 

BRAVO
"Little Girl"

Mary Cosby's Italian cooking class descended into chaos after she refused to let Whitney off the hook for not answering her call the previous day. She had already sent Whitney a different invitation than the other ladies as punishment, instructing her to wear Mafia attire instead of Italian streetwear, but Whitney didn't fall for it, and that only infuriated Mary even more. 

The pair went back and forth as the group dined, and despite Whitney's repeated instances that she was driving carpool when Mary called, Mary never let up, instead dismissing Whitney as a "little girl" before telling her to leave.

Fred Hayes/Bravo
The Mysterious Church of Mary

Mary's religion and her familial ties to the church she inherited from her grandmother Rosemary have long puzzled viewers, especially after it was revealed that she earned said inheritance by marrying Rosemary's husband, a.k.a. her step-grandfather, Robert Cosby Sr.

This season, the ladies of RHOSLC began to ask questions—namely, is Mary running a cult? Lisa was particularly suspicious after one of her friends alleged that he gave the Cosbys around $300,000—which required him to mortgage his house—and later left the church because he was suffering from "extreme religious trauma." 

The cult allegations can't really be pegged to one singular moment as the cast has discussed the matter on several occasions, and will almost certainly continue to do so as at the reunion.

For Mary's part, she has fiercely denied the rumors about her and her church. "I'm not God," she told Lisa in one episode. "I worship the God in me."

Natalie Cass/Bravo
The Not-so-Peaceful Peace Lunch

At one point during Jennie's disastrous luncheon, Heather and Whitney were the only remaining Housewives sitting at the table. Everyone else stormed off—Meredith chasing after Mary, Lisa seeking out Meredith—but the drama really kicked off once they were all back together.

Whitney called out the group for being fake, and soon, it was almost as if the ladies were competing to see who said the worst thing about Jen after her arrest. Mary, meanwhile, insisted she had never said a bad word about Jen—something that Jennie immediately called B.S. on. After all, who could forget Mary offensively comparing Jen and her family to "thugs" and a Mexican drug cartel?

Natalie Cass/Bravo
A Reckoning Over Racism

It was glossed over at the time, but during the luncheon, Mary made several racially insensitive comments about Jennie's facial features. Jennie later confronted Mary and explained why her remarks were offensive, and while the other ladies backed her up, Meredith remained silent the same way she had when Mary imitated Jennie's accent in front of her.

Many fans took to social media to express their disappointment in both Mary and Meredith, prompting the latter to tweet, "It's not ok to imitate someone's accent," and "I later talked to Mary one on one in hopes that would be productive. I also made sure Jennie knew that she has my support. Please be patient #rhoslc." 

Mary, however, saw things differently. "Really Meredith??" she replied on Twitter. "You had a conversation with me hoping it would be productive!! You was there…you seen I was coming from a place of a compliment! Stop acting like your teaching me."

Natalie Cass/Bravo
An Off-Screen Controversy

Jennie landed in hot water herself after racially-insensitive social media posts from 2020 surfaced on Jan. 19, 2022. She issued an apology that same day, calling the posts—many of which were critical of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd—"offensive," adding that she was "sincerely sorry for the pain" they caused. 

On Jan. 25, Jennie was officially fired from RHOSLC.

"Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," the network said in the statement. "We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention."

All of Jennie's RHOSLC co-stars except for Mary shared their own statements on the matter, with Jen calling the newcomer's apology "disingenuous," Heather admitting she was "deeply shocked" by the "blatantly racist and derogatory statements reshared and liked by one of my fellow castmates," and Lisa expressing her "disappointment" with the posts that "were harmful and hurtful to a community I love." 

Bravo
Busgate 2.0

Tensions between Jen and Lisa came to a head on yet another bus ride from hell. En route to Zion, Utah, the two sparred over Lisa's competing loyalties to Jen and Meredith, and things eventually became so heated that a producer had to step in and physically restrain Jen as Lisa shouted, "Come on! You want to f--k me up? F--k me up!" 

Both women continued to shout at each other after being separated, but thankfully, they never traded any actual blows.

Fred Hayes/Bravo
Meredith vs. Lisa

Tension had been brewing between longtime BFFs Lisa and Meredith Marks all season—namely because of Lisa's friendship with Jen. As Meredith told Mary on one episode, "She calls me her best friend, we are like sisters, [but] she's become friends with Jen over the last year. It's been very bizarre. You know what [Jen's] done with my child."

Meredith was referring to Jen liking homophobic tweets about her son Brooks, which Jen has since apologized for.

Then there's the debate about Meredith's late father's memorial service. Some of the ladies theorized that she had lied about it because she was involved in Jen's arrest, which occurred around the same time, but Meredith vehemently denied the claim and was of the opinion that Lisa was responsible for spreading it. This, along with Lisa continuing to feel that Meredith never sticks up for her, led to the ultimate blowout in Zion.

Bravo
The Hot Mic Moment Heard 'Round the World

But before Lisa and Meredith traded harsh words on the Zion trip, there was the hot mic moment to end all hot mic moments. "Meredith can go f--k herself," Lisa said behind closed doors. "I'm done with her 'cause I'm not a f--king whore and I don't cheat on my husband."

The rant went on as Lisa continued to make allegations about Meredith's family. "Her and her dumb f--king family that poses," she added. "Why don't you own a house? Oh wait, you can't, because your husband changes jobs every five minutes. Fake Meredith is a piece of s--t...f--k you! That f--king piece of s--t garbage whore. I f--king hate her. She's a whore. She's f--ked half of New York! She can go f--k herself."

Meredith responded to the comments on WWHL, denying the accusations and telling host Andy Cohen she was still trying to "decipher" what exactly Lisa meant, especially with regard to the "f--ked half of New York" allegation.

"Maybe it's projecting?" Meredith said. "I don't really know."

"I know Seth and I have been very honest. We've had moments where we dated other people," she continued, making a reference to her 2019 separation from her husband. "We have not dated a lot of other people. I could not even have 10 boyfriends, because I've never slept with 10 people in my life."

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
A Skipped Reunion and Its Consequences

The season two reunion has yet to air, but we already know that Mary won't be present. She took to social media in mid-January to explain why she skipped out on the event, saying, "The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn't go because it was one-sided. Everyone heard one side of what they felt...I mean, they told lies, one side of my story."

She's since been fired from RHOSLC and will not return for season three. A source close to production told E! on Feb. 4, "Mary has not been filming and production has no plans to film with her for season three. She knew her fate on the show by not showing up at the reunion."

