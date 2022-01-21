RHOSLC Stars Condemn "Hatred" & "Prejudice" Amid Jennie Nguyen Social Media Controversy

Watch : Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

Taking a stand.

Whitney Rose is the latest star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to speak out against fellow cast member Jennie Nguyen's recently resurfaced, racially-insensitive social media posts from 2020.

"Recent events have reminded me of the importance of always leading with LOVE, light and kindness," Whitney wrote in an Instagram statement on Friday, Jan. 21. "It is NEVER ok to blatantly make, comment, post, and/or share any type of racially charged & derogatory statements/posts."

She continued, "Like everyone else, I was shocked and saddened at the things that have surfaced online. There is so much deep seeded [sic] discrimination and racism rooted in our country and we all need to do better and work together to make a change."

Whitney ended the statement—which comes two days after Jennie apologized for the "offensive" posts—by sharing her belief that everyone, regardless of "their ethnicity, beliefs, sexuality, or gender identity" should be treated the same.