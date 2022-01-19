Mary Cosby Breaks Silence on Skipping The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion

Speaking her truth.
Mary Cosby is opening up about why she didn't attend the recent filming of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two reunion.
She took to social media on Tuesday, Jan. 18, joining a conversation hosted by user @Tea_witdre on Twitter Spaces that was captured and later shared by Crazy About Bravo.
"The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn't go because it was one-sided," Mary told several fans during the audio-only chat. "Everyone heard one side of what they felt...I mean, they told lies, one side of my story."
"And I was not going to get on the reunion for a four-part reunion and talk about this guy who has passed," Mary added, seemingly referring to Cameron Williams, Lisa Barlow's late friend who attended her Fresh Wolf event on the show and played a big role in the ladies' suspicions of Mary and her church.
As RHOSLC fans may recall, according to Lisa, it was Cameron who allegedly gave the Cosbys around $300,000—which required him to mortgage his house—and later left Mary's church because he was suffering from "extreme religious trauma."
The RHOSLC cast has openly speculated about Mary's religion and her familial ties to the church she inherited from her grandmother Rosemary ever since—even using the word "cult" at times—especially considering that she earned said inheritance by marrying Rosemary's husband, AKA her step-grandfather, Robert Cosby Sr.
Meanwhile, Mary has stood firm, fiercely denying the cult rumors. "I'm not God," she told Lisa in one episode. "I worship the God in me."
During the Twitter Space, Mary added, "I mean, how many titles did they put on me?"
"I was a lot of things this season," she continued. "I was everything. I mean, call me Batman."
Mary went on to answer several fan questions, though she didn't elaborate any further on her decision to skip the RHOSLC season two reunion—which host Andy Cohen described as "very disappointing."
"I spoke to her on New Year's Eve, a few hours before I went on the air [for CNN], we had a long talk," he said during Sirius XM's Radio Andy on Jan. 11. "It's her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore."
Andy continued, "This is what I dislike about people not showing up to the reunion: You allow the others to control your narrative as your last gesture. I would much rather hear from her, and the truth of the matter is...she was a big part of the success of this show."
A premiere date for the reunion has yet to be announced.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
