See Nicki Minaj Praise "Beautiful" Taylor Swift After 2022 MTV VMAs

Watch : Nicki Minaj PRAISES Taylor Swift After 2022 MTV VMAs

There's no bad blood between Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift.

In fact, the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper only had mad love for the "Message in a Bottle" artist when they crossed paths at a 2022 MTV Video Music Awards after-party in New York City. In a video shared by Nicki on Aug. 29, the 39-year-old praised Taylor for being the "big winner of the night" as they posed for photos.

Calling the 32-year-old musician "beautiful," Nicki continued, "Barbz, I know you love her. We all love her."

The comment prompted a giggle from Taylor, who was clad in a midnight-blue romper embordered with stars that was a nod to her newly announced album Midnights.

Nicki wrote in video's caption on Instagram, "Last night was mad real."

During the awards show, Nicki also had kind words for the singer, while Taylor was seen dancing and rapping along to "Super Bass" from the crowd.

The sweet reunion comes seven years after the duo's surprise performance at the 2015 MTV VMAs.