WATCH NOW

The Premiere of E! News Original Series DRIVE!

Taylor Swift Gives a Nod to New Album Midnights With Starry MTV VMAs After-Party Look

Shortly after announcing her new album Midnights, Taylor Swift dazzled in a glam outfit at the 2022 MTV VMAs after-party. Keep scrolling for the singer's look and more celeb attendees.

By Jess Cohen Aug 29, 2022 11:19 AMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsTaylor SwiftCelebritiesMTV VMAs
Watch: Taylor Swift's Midnights Album: ALL THE DETAILS!

Taylor Swift was dappled with the flickers of light from the dress she wore at midnight.

That's right, the superstar singer had cameras flashing in the early hours of Aug. 29 as she arrived to Republic Records' 2022 MTV VMAs after-party in New York City. For the event, held at the Fleur Room in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, Swift switched up her look from the dazzling Oscar de la Renta dress she wore to the VMAs to a midnight-blue romper embordered with stars. The glam outfit, which she paired with a furry wrap, was a nod to her new album Midnights, which she announced during the award show.

After winning Video of the Year for "All Too Well (10-Minute Version)," Swift took the stage at the MTV VMAs to tease a new era. "I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21," she told fans during her acceptance speech. "And I will tell you more at midnight."

photos
2022 MTV VMAs: Red Carpet Arrivals

As promised, at midnight, Swift shared more details about her upcoming 13-track album. "This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams," she wrote in a message posted to social media. "The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we'll meet ourselves."

Gotham/GC Images

Trending Stories

1

Jason Aldean, Ryan Hurd React to Maren Morris & Brittany Aldean's Feud

2

Former USF Basketball Player Neena Pacholke Dead at 27

3

Jennifer Lopez Slams Leaked Wedding Clip of Her Serenading Ben Affleck

While Swifties await the Oct. 21 release date, let's take a look at all the fashion from the MTV VMAs after-party below!

Gotham/GC Images
Sabrina Carpenter
Gotham/GC Images
Conan Gray
Gotham/GC Images
Yung Gravy
Gotham/GC Images
Rosé
Gotham/GC Images
Lili Reinhart
Gotham/GC Images
Taylor Swift
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jason Aldean, Ryan Hurd React to Maren Morris & Brittany Aldean's Feud

2

Former USF Basketball Player Neena Pacholke Dead at 27

3

Jennifer Lopez Slams Leaked Wedding Clip of Her Serenading Ben Affleck

4

Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Kim in The Kardashians Trailer

5

Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope Slam Brittany Aldean Over "Tomboy" Post