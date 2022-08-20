There's No Shame in Revealing These Game of Thrones Secrets

Beyond the Wall

As fans of both the books and the show were well aware, after season five Benioff and Weiss had to venture into the icy blue yonder alone once they ran out of source material, Martin really taking his time with book six, The Winds of Winter—which is still in the works, FYI. (Though he did advise the showrunners on certain plot points, such as the heartbreaking past/present Hodor reveal.)

So in theory, GOT could have gone on and on instead of ending after eight seasons. But they didn't want to overstay their welcome.

"We want to leave while all the people watching this show are really into it," Weiss told Deadline in 2016 after the season six finale, also called "The Winds of Winter." "Get out at a high point and not have it be, 'Well, thank God that's over.'"

Added Benioff, "We're trying to tell one cohesive story with a beginning, middle and end. As Dan said, we've known the end for quite some time and we're hurtling towards it."

"The thing that has excited us from the beginning," he said, "back to the way we pitched it to HBO is, it's not supposed to be an ongoing show, where every season it's trying to figure out new story lines. We wanted it to be one giant story, without padding it out to add an extra 10 hours, or because people are still watching it. We wanted to something where, if people watched it end to end, it would make sense as one continuous story. We're definitely heading into the end game now."