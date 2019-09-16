by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 3:00 AM
If you look back on Game of Thrones' epic, eight season run, it's hard to chose just one jaw-dropping, series defining scene. After all, there are gruesome deaths, heartwarming reunions and, of course, dragons.
But, for Maisie Williams, it's easy to pinpoint the most life-changing moment: Meeting Sophie Turner, she admitted to the crowd at 2018's Comic Con, and "having a decade long friendship with her."
Indeed, for the dynamic duo, their sisterly bond—they played Sansa and Arya Stark—has transcended the screen and become a real-life bond worthy of the throne. Their connection was undeniable from the get go, with Sophie calling them "pretty much best friends" from the moment they wrapped their chemistry read.
That gut instinct was mutual. "I thought Sophie was the coolest thing I'd ever seen," Maisie recalled to Rolling Stone. "I get why they do chemistry reads, because when it's right, it's so right. Like, we're best friends. And they could see that all those years ago, and it must have been real magic watching these two girls have the best time together."
Of course, sometimes their "best time" came at the expense of others. Or, at least, Thrones' crew, who they often pulled pranks on because, well, how else are they going to pass the time on set?
Though they played siblings, "we tried to sneak a kiss into every scene we did together to freak everyone out a bit," Sophie revealed to Glamour UK. "It kept them on their toes, making sure they were following the script."
But with the highs came the inevitable lows. Sophie, 23, and Maisie, 22, have been open about their mental health and the pitfalls of growing up in the spotlight.
After a day of filming, "if I felt really fat that day or if I felt like my face looked weird or I had huge zits, to be able to go home to the hotel room and sit there and cry with Maisie—it was the best thing for us," the Brit confessed to The New York Times. "I'm glad I wasn't crying on my own."
No, in a friendship like this, you're never alone. They are, after all, each other's rocks through and through. "Maisie is definitely my protector and I'm hers, too," Sophie has said. "I know if anything happened...she'd go crazy and protect me."
And Sophie has done the same for her. "Whenever I'm like, 'I need help! This is bigger than anything I can sort out on my own,' Sophie is my point of call," Maisie added. "She really helped me through some messy break-ups and some friend break-ups."
Today, their friendship is forever inked on their hearts—and arms. The power duo got tattoos to symbolize their GoT casting and the roles that changed their lives.
"She's one of my best friends in the whole world," Sophie, who had Maisie serve as maid of honor at her wedding, previously told E! News. "With Thrones, we were always planning, from season one, like if we make it all the way through, hopefully we could all get a matching thing."
Now, with less than two weeks to go until the 2019 Emmys(they both nabbed supporting actress nominations), look back on the friendship that has survived Westeros and beyond. And bow down to Maisie and Sophie, who we'd certainly let rule our lives.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
Life goal: Find someone to look at you the way Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams look at each other.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
The enviable duo use an actual, physical real-life digital camera while promoting the show's finale in Ireland, proving they're just as medieval as their characters.
Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images
Sure, blood may be thicker than water but nothing can break Maisie and Sophie's unbreakable bond.
Article continues below
Paula Lobo/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Who needs a pillow when you've got your best friend to rest on?
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
While kicking off season six of their HBO hit, Sophie chooses a 'do truly fit for a queen. Perhaps hinting at which house really deserves to rule the seven kingdoms.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Jon Snow may know nothing, but when it comes to style, the Stark sisters are absolute experts.
Article continues below
FilmMagic
"People always think Maisie and I are a couple," Sophie jokes to Glamour. "I mean, I am obsessed with her, so you never know. She's my drug. I've got an addiction to Maisie Williams. I actually stalk her hashtag on Instagram!"
Desiree Navarro/WireImage
They ditch Westeros' drab digs for emerald and baby blue dresses at Christian Siriano's NYFW show.
On screen, they're badasses. And, off screen, they're just two, totally normal best friends. Well, if you count fame and fortune as totally normal.
Article continues below
Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW
When you play the Game of Thrones, you win or die...or gain a lifelong pal like these two.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
On the carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes, Sophie serves as Maisie's lady in waiting, helping fix her stunning yellow gown. If that's not the definition of friendship, then we don't know what is.
Splash News
The dynamic duo attend Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's June 2018 vows. We're going to go out on a limb and assume it was better than the Red Wedding, right?
Article continues below
Cookies are so '90s. For Halloween, Mophie goes as Girl Scout's...selling weed. "Everyone loves a hash brownie," jokes Maisie.
They make their friendship permanent with matching "07.08.09." tattoos. After all, August 7 holds a special place in their heart: It's the day they learned they were cast on GoT.
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards special Sunday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?