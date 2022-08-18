HBO Unveils Fiery New House of the Dragon Teaser

House of the Dragon is turning up the heat.
The later teaser for the Game of Thrones prequel series, released Aug. 18, sees dragons soar above the shores of Westeros, where soldiers fight on both boats and land in the war named the Dance of the Dragons.
"The road ahead is uncertain," King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) says, "but the end is clear." The king is confident that "whomever may dare to challenge us" will be defeated, noting that the Targaryen's army is bigger and their dragons are stronger.
Previous previews of the HBO series teased the power struggle at the center of the show, which sees two of King Viserys' children fighting over who will sit on the Iron Throne. While King Viserys' daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock plays the teen version, while Emma D'Arcy plays the character as an adult) is initially named the heir, the king later welcomes a son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), who is conceived after Rhaenyra is declared the heir.While this doesn't sound like a problem in the modern world, in the world of Westeros, it's unheard of that a woman would be crowned instead of a man, sparking debates over who deserves to be crowned.
As such, Rhaenyra works to prove herself worthy of the title as people begin taking sides.
The series will depict how the Dance of the Dragons plays out, and will offer even more insight into the demise of the House Targaryen, which was briefly touched upon in Games of Thrones.
In the O.G. series, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), a.k.a. Mother of Dragons, is one of the few Targaryens still alive as the rest were killed in the war. Her rise to power is significant because of her family's history and it marked the return of dragons, which were previously thought to be extinct.
Now, the bloody battle that decimated the Targaryens and their dragons is being brought to life in the HBO series, premiering Aug. 21 on HBO.