Watch Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Recall Meeting on Set of Grease 40 Years Ago

Watch : Olivia Newton-John & John Travolta's LAST E! Interview

For John Travolta, Grease will always have a special place in his heart.

After all, the movie musical was what sparked his decades-long friendship with Olivia Newton-John, he told E! News in 2018 while attending a celebration for the 40th anniversary of Grease with his co-star. When asked about his favorite memory from the making of the 1978 film, the actor said "beyond the shadow of a doubt" that it was meeting Newton-John.

"I have to say the same," Newton-John said at the time, explaining that Travolta was the one who "talked me into" taking the role of Sandy Olsson to his Danny Zuko. "That was a magical, magical day."

And though the two each starred in dozens of projects since that fateful meeting, they still found time in their busy schedules to catch up with each other over the years. As Travolta noted, they often saw one another "two to three times a year."

"More than that," he added, "it's texting and emails."