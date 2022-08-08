John Travolta Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Grease Co-Star Olivia Newton-John

Watch : John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John Reunite at "Grease" Celebration

Danny is grieving the loss of his Sandy.

Olivia Newton-John passed away on Aug. 8 at the age of 73, her husband John Easterling announced on Instagram. As family, friends and fans mourn Olivia, her Grease co-star John Travolta—who played Danny Zuko in the film—penned a heartbreaking tribute to his late friend.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," he wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of Olivia, who played Sandy Olsson in the 1978 classic. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!"

John signed off the heartfelt message with, "Your Danny, your John!"