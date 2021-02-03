John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate Iconic Grease Dance for 2021 Super Bowl Ad

Watch : John Travolta's Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston

It's Greased Lightnin'!

John Travolta is bringing back his famous moves from the beloved 1978 film Grease. This time, however, his dance partner is none other than his 20-year-old daughter Ella.

In a new Super Bowl ad, which debuted ahead of the highly anticipated game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the father-daughter duo showed off their dancing skills for Scotts & Miracle-Gro.

The short clip captured the 66-year-old actor recreating some of his iconic moves from the "You're The One That I Want" number from the movie. Of course, his daughter mimicked his steps and threw in her own personality to the mix.

The dynamic duo even coordinated for their bit. The American Crime Story star donned a fitted black jacket that he paired with a matching tee and denim pants. Ella also rocked a black jacket that she wore over a green floral dress and sneakers.

Before they busted out their moves, however, the ad showed John struggling to set up a selfie stick. "Dad, it's the red one... the other red one," Ella tells her father, to which he replies, "I know."