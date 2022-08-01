Love Island USA: Get Cozy With Sereniti Springs' Fuzzy Purple Slippers

If you need additional insights before you shop, check out some reviews from UGG customers.

UGG Fluff You Reviews

A shopper declared, "These are now the most comfortable shoes I own!!"

Another said, "These are great comfortable shoes and so much fun to wear."

Someone else reviewed, "These are comfy, and I love the fact that they can be worn inside or out. I bought two pair to match outfits I purchased, and they matched perfectly. Comfy, and stylish at the same time. Yay UGG."

Someone else shared, "I wear these indoors and out! They are so comfy and go great with casual shorts and summer dresses.....love these shoes/ slippers."

A customer added, "I love my Uggs and have all kinds. The slip on is cute, but due to my hip problem I only wore one time since brought. I intend to wear these next year after surgery. I have another slide style in 3 different colors and they are comfortable to wear now. Thanks!"

"These are the best shoes ever! They are so warm and comfortable. I get so many compliments on them every time I wear them. They are stylish and they match any outfit. I bought two pair and I plan to buy more," an UGG shopper reviewed.

Someone shared, "The slippers are so comfy and cute. It almost feels like I'm walking on air. The best pair of slippers yet!"

An UGG shopper wrote, "I got the Cali ones and red ones that's how much I like them so comfortable, cozy yet stylish looks good with few skirts, jumpsuits, jeans and shorts. Who said they're just for men?"

