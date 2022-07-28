Love Island USA: Pamper Yourself With the Under-Eye Gels From the Show

Try the under-eye patches from Love Island to feel like the "hot, new bombshell" entering the villa.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 28, 2022 1:29 AMTags
TVReality TVBeautyShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Love Island USAWellnessPeacockShop WellnessNBCU CheckoutNBCUE! InsiderShop Love Island USA
Love Island Under Eye GelsPeacock/Love Island

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Season 4 of Love Island USA just started, but we have already seen so much. From the recoupling shockers to the the love triangles (and squares), there are a lot of changes to keep up with every single episode. However, there's one pairing that will never ever split up this season: the Islanders and their under-eye gels. The cast has worn Kokostar eye patches in practically every episode. We've seen the stars rock these for those morning post-drama catch-up sessions. Some of them wore the gels under sunglasses for a more relaxing experience.

If you're wondering how the Season 4 stars look so well-rested with long days full of competitions, dates, and drama, you're not the only one who's curious. We don't know all of the Islanders beauty secrets (yet), but we can try out one of their go-to products. The Kokostar under-eye gels are an honorary cast member at this point. If you want to feel like you're a part of the Love Island USA experience, skip the drama and add these relaxing eye gels to your TV-watching ritual.

read
Love Island USA: Get Shady With These Sunglasses From the Show

Love Island USA Under-Eye Gels

Kocostar Tropical Eye Patches- 60 Patches

Kocostar
Sold By Verishop

If you have 15 minutes to spare, treat yourself to a luxuriously refreshing experience. These hydrogels stay in place under your eyes, delivering hydration and "brighter and tighter" skin, according to the brand. If you really want to amp up the self-care, keep these in the fridge to get a cooling experience.

Trending Stories

1

JoJo Siwa Breaks Silence on Encounter With Candace Cameron Bure

2

Lamar Odom Reacts to Khloe K. Having Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

3

Top Chef's Howard "Howie" Kleinberg Dead at 46

Kocostar Princess Eye Patches

Kocostar
Sold By Verishop

Give yourself some hydration and relaxation with these gels from Kokostar. All you need is 15 minutes to get some rejuvenation. You can even channel your inner Islander and wear these under your sunglasses.

If you're looking for more Love Island-inspired shopping, we found Deb Chubb's eye mask from the show.

Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

JoJo Siwa Breaks Silence on Encounter With Candace Cameron Bure

2

Lamar Odom Reacts to Khloe K. Having Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

3

Top Chef's Howard "Howie" Kleinberg Dead at 46

4

Good Girls' Retta Raises Eyebrows With Cancellation Comments

5
Exclusive

Andrew Glennon Speaks Out After Amber Portwood Loses Custody