Love Island USA: Revamp Your Kitchen With Decor Inspired by the Villa

Love Island USA is the reality TV show of the summer. Watch this season for romance, fun challenges, drama, love triangles, and, believe it or not, some home decor inspiration. The Love Island villa has some signature design elements that you can incorporate into your own space. Of course, the show is famous for its neon signs, but we've also tracked down the villa's umbrellas and beach towels.
All summer long we will deliver the shoppable Love Island content you've been looking for. You may not live at a villa, but you can feel like part of the show with canisters and glassware inspired by the series.
Glassware Inspired by Love Island
RB Champagne Flute White Premium Plastic Unbreakable Reusable- Set of 6
Keep things a little bit mysterious with some opaque champagne flutes. This six-piece set is just what you need to feel like you're toasting in the villa. These glasses have 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gingprous Colored Stemless Wine Glasses- Set of 6
If you like to mix things up with your glassware, this set has six different colors to choose from. These distinct options are smart to have at a party to prevent confusion over is drinking out of each glass.
Lily's Home Unbreakable Poolside Acrylic Stemless Wine Glasses- Set of 4
If you love the idea of mismatched colorful glassware, but you prefer plastic, here's a great pool-safe option.
JoyJolt Layla White Wine Glasses, Set of 4
And, of course you can't go wrong with a classic, clear wine glass. This four-piece set is dishwasher-safe and it has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jonathan Adler Canisters from Love Island
Jonathan Adler Vice Love Canister
Of course, love is top of mind on this reality show, but if you want to bring some positivity to your home, this canister comes in red and black.
Jonathan Adler Vice Peace Canister in Blue
Manifest good vibes with this blue "Peace" canister.
Jonathan Adler Vice Secrets Canister
A canister full of secrets— how intriguing. Keep the contents of this canister mysterious or you can use this for snacks, keys, hair ties, or other small essentials.
Jonathan Adler Vice Glitter Canister
If you're crafty, you could keep glitter in here. Or if you want the ambiance of glitter without the mess, you use this for something else.
Jonathan Adler Vice Munchies Canister
Store your secret snacks in this Jonathan Adler canister, which also comes in black.
Jonathan Adler Vice Woof Canister
This canister is pawfect for dog treats. It also comes in black.
Jonathan Adler Vice Meow Canister
The canisters aren't just for the dogs. Keep catnip or cat toys in a "meow" canister.
Jonathan Adler Vice Meow Canister
You can get the "meow" canister in black and it's on sale.
Jonathan Adler Vice Calories Canister
Here's another great spot for your favorite snacks.
Jonathan Adler Vice Peace Canister in Black
Bring some peace to your home with this black and white canister.
Jonathan Adler Vice Gilded Peace Canister
Go for the gold with this metallic-adorned canister.
If you're looking for more Love Island-inspired shopping, check out these beauty products from the Villa glam room.
