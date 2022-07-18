Love Island: Shop the Show's Iconic Neon Signs

Bring the Love Island villa aesthetic to your personal space with the show's signature neon signs.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 18, 2022 8:17 PMTags
TVReality TVLife/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Love Island USAPeacockShop HomeNBCU CheckoutNBCUCelebrity Shopping
Love Island Neon SignsYellowpop

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Love Island villa seems like the ideal place to spend the summer, minus some possible drama. It's a great venue to make friends, spark love connections, work on your tan, and even work out. There are just so many feel-good vibes around the villa thanks to the bright, cheerful aesthetic. The neon signs are an iconic part of the Love Island villa decor.

If you want to set the tone with some great vibes in your living room, man cave, backyard, or some other special place, adding a Love Island-inspired sign to your space is a great call. Warning: you will get endless compliments from all of the guests that you invite over.

read
We Found The Ultimatum Silver Wine Glasses That Fans Can’t Stop Talking About

Yellowpop You Got This- LED Neon Sign

Yellowpop
Sold By Yellowpop

This is the reminder we all need, especially during a tough day. This sign is equal parts motivational and chic.

Yellowpop Big Big Heart- LED Neon Sign

Yellowpop
Sold By Yellowpop

If you feel that pink is more than just a color, this bright heart sign is perfect for your lifestyle. It's simple, yet fun, and so Love Island

Trending Stories

1

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Break Up

2

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

3

Where Jennifer Garner Was During Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Wedding

Yellowpop Basketball- LED Neon Sign

Yellowpop
Sold By Yellowpop

Set a sporty vibe for your friends, for yourself, or for the big game with this basketball LED neon artwork.

Yellowpop Boxing Gloves- LED Neon Sign

Yellowpop
Sold By Yellowpop

Of course, this is a great addition to your gym. It's also perfect to put near your TV if you enjoy watching boxing at home. Or hang this near your mirror as a reminder that you are a total knockout. 

Yellowpop Stay Wild- LED Neon Sign

Yellowpop
Sold By Yellowpop

There's nothing wrong with getting wild. This sign encourages all of your guests to do the most and have a fun time.

Yellowpop This Must Be the Place- LED Neon Sign

Yellowpop
Sold By Yellowpop

This blue neon sign tells the world that this is the place you want to be, whether you're turning up or winding down.

Yellowpop Playroom- LED Neon Sign

Yellowpop
Sold By Yellowpop

This sign works many contexts. Go literal by hanging it in the children's playroom. Or you can bring a fun vibe as you entertain in your backyard or living room.

Yellowpop On Air- LED Neon Sign

Yellowpop
Sold By Yellowpop

Hang this in your podcast studio, above your computer, or your next to your TV. This is a great gift for social media influencers or anyone who enjoys recording videos.

Yellowpop Infinity Heart- LED Neon Sign

Yellowpop
Sold By Yellowpop

There's nothing mellow about this yellow heart sign. It's just what you need to brighten any day.

Yellowpop Xx by Bobby Berk- LED Neon Sign

Yellowpop
Sold By Yellowpop

This sign was designed by Queer Eye star Bobby Berk. Interpret the meaning to suit your vibes. It can signify fun and flirty kisses or an "x" that marks the spot. No matter where you hang this, it is an eXciting addition to any space.

Yellowpop POW!- LEd Neon Sign

Yellowpop
Sold By Yellowpop

Bring big energy to any room with this POW! neon sign. Batman fans will appreciate this one.

Yellowpop It Was Always You- LED Neon Sign

Yellowpop
Sold By Yellowpop

This is a sweet gift for your significant other, especially if your boo is a Love Island fan.

Yellowpop This is Where the Magic Happens- LED Neon Sign

Yellowpop
Sold By Yellowpop

This sign brings a fun, playful vibe to your favorite room in the house. 

Yellowpop Unlimited Heart- LED Neon Sign

Yellowpop
Sold By Yellowpop

This eye-catching heart sign brings love and happiness to your home.

Yellowpop Meant To Be- LED Neon Sign

Yellowpop
Sold By Yellowpop

This sign can be about anything from your career aspirations to a romantic relationship. What's meant to be is meant to be. It's simple, yet profound at the same time.

Yellowpop Peachy- LED Neon Sign

Yellowpop
Sold By Yellowpop

Hang this peach sign to symbolize your favorite fruit, body part, or your love for Georgia.

Yellowpop Come as You Are- LED Neon Sign

Yellowpop
Sold By Yellowpop

A reminder to be yourself is always a good thing.

Yellowpop Better Together- LED Neon Sign

Yellowpop
Sold By Yellowpop

Gift this to your favorite couple or hang it in your own space that you share with special people in your life. 

Yellowpop Match Made in by Girl Knew York- LED Neon Sign

Yellowpop
Sold By Yellowpop

This match sign can embody a variety of different meanings. It's simple, yet incredibly intriguing. 

 

If you're looking for more reality TV-inspired shopping, check out these gold wine glasses from Love is Blind

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Break Up

2

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

3

Where Jennifer Garner Was During Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Wedding

4
Exclusive

Inside Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's "Really Special" Vegas Wedding

5

Emilia Clarke Says She’s “Missing” Parts of Her Brain After Aneurysms