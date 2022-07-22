Love Island USA: Here Are the Hair Products From the Villa's Glam Room

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Love Island USA Season 4 just started on Peacock, but things are already heating up, metaphorically and literally. Even with those hot temperatures at the villa, the cast looks amazing, without a strand of hair out of place. If you're wondering how the Islanders keep their curls in tact and prevent their blowouts from frizzing out, it comes back to their products and styling tools.
We are here for your Love Island shopping queries all summer long and we took a look inside the villa's glam room, where the women get ready for their dates, challenges, recoupling ceremonies. And, of course, that signature Drybar yellow was easy to recognize. If you want to know more about the hair dryers, curling irons, and styling products from the season, here's the rundown.
Love Island Hair Styling Products from Drybar
Drybar Money Maker Flexible Hold Hairspray
Hairspray is essential to lock your style in place. This one provides a flexible hold for touchable, soft, movable hair that you can brush through and shake out with ease. This hairspray is never stiff or sticky. Plus, it has a beautiful refreshing smell.
This spray has 7.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one raving, "Really makes my curls last without feeling crunchy or brittle. Even two days after washing/styling my curtain bangs still have some lift to them. Also smells amazing! My boyfriend always tells me I smell good when I use it."
Drybar The Sheriff Medium Hold Hairspray
If a flexible hold isn't gonna cut it, go for this medium-hold hairspray from Drybar. If your hair has trouble holding its curls or waves, this will do the trick, especially in the summer heat.
This hairspray has 2.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "I have tried other hair sprays. They either cake on too much and make my hair stiff and sticky or don't hold enough. This spray is perfect!! I have a good hold without my hair looking like I dumped hairspray on it. The smell is very nice."
Drybar Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist
If you're styling your hair a lot, a reliable heat protectant is essential. Treat before you heat! Spritz this lightweight spray on dry hair to protect your tresses from curling and straightening irons. This spray protects from irons up to 450°F/232°C, according to the brand.
The Drybar Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist has 18.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. One said, "Probably the only high-end hair care product I will purchase forever and ever. I have hair that is on the finer side and a lot of heat protectants can weigh my hair down, this one doesn't do that. I style my bangs on a daily basis and this product is great for that."
Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo
Washing, drying, and styling your hair can be quite the task, especially in the summer heat. If you want to skip some washes, you need a reliable dry shampoo. This one is great to absorb oil, leaving your hair feeling clean and refreshed with an extra dose of volume. This formula is super-absorbent and it's available in multiple sizes and a few different scents.
This dry shampoo has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 86.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Drybar Southern Belle Volume-Boosting Root Lifter
Put this on damp hair before you blow dry it to get some unbelievable volume at the root. It increases volume by 99%, according to the brand.
This product has 6.1K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one explaining, "I bought this after they used it on my hair for a blow out at the Drybar in Las Vegas. No regrets. This adds so much sassy volume, it's unreal. I will use this every dang time I blow out my hair till the end of time."
Love Island Hair Styling Tools from Drybar
Drybar Buttercup Blow-Dryer
If you think all blow dryers are the same, give that another thought. This is the ultimate blow-drying tool. It has powerful 1875 watt motor and Ionic Technology, which gives your hair shine and reduces frizz. It decreases blow dry time by 20%, when compared to professional dryers, according to the brand. It comes with two concentrator nozzles to customize airflow.
This dryer has 17.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "I can only get my sephora purchases back to 2015, and it is not on there. That means this dryer has been going since earlier than that! I think I bought it in late 2013, early 2014 and it has not slowed down since. I love this machine."
Drybar The Wrap Party Curling & Styling Wand
Create the curls and waves you've always wanted with this reverse-tapered wand. It has a no-slip barrel and it adds shine will reducing frizz, according to the brand.
This wand has 11K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "I love this curling wand! I've always had trouble curling my hair with tapered wands because it always slides off the wand I love how this is reversed. It heats up super fast and it gives me the perfect natural wavy look. Definitely recommend!"
Drybar The 3-Day Bender Rotating Curling Iron
This rotating curling iron is great to create curls and waves. It takes half the time to style your hair when compared to a traditional iron, per the brand. This iron only takes 60 seconds to heat up and it's great to deliver a wide variety of styles.
This iron has 12.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "I've had this iron for 4 years and love it to this day. I trust it to smooth and create pretty waves on my long curly hair without damaging it. I love using the barrel to smooth out frizz, and I like to use the twisting method to get beachy waves."
Drybar The Tress Press Straightening Iron
A multi-tasking product is always a great purchase. Use this to get super sleek, straight hair or you can add some waves or curls to your locks. This iron has Titanium Technology, which seals the hair cuticle for less frizz and lots of shine while you do your hair.
This iron has 1.9K+ Sephora "Loves," with one shopper sharing, "Easy to use and leaves hair feeling soft and silky and gives hair a very straight healthy shiny appearance!"
Drybar The Lemon Bar Paddle Brush
Use this paddle brush to detangle your hair, smooth your strands, and create a super shiny blowout.
This brush has 4.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. One customer reviewed, "Hands down the best brush! Doesn't tangle in my thick hair , nice and heavy duty brush. Glides nicely & worth the money for sure."
Drybar Double Pint Large Round Ceramic Brush
This vented barrel brush allows for maximum heat and air flow to lock in volume and curl for long-lasting hair styles, according to the brand. Use this for loose curls/waves, adding volume to the roots, and even for straightening your hair.
The Drybar Double Pint Large Round Ceramic Brush has 6.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers. One shopper wrote, "So great, runs through hair smoothly and has a nice size grip. Idk why I waited so long to replace my old large round brush. Yes the price is a little steep but SO worth it."
If you're looking for more Love Island-inspired shopping, check out towels from the show.
Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)