Don't Get Knocked Down by These Infamous Celebrity Feuds

Candace Cameron Bure REACTS to JoJo Siwa Calling Her "Rude"

No one ever expected us to be talking about JoJo Siwa vs. Candace Cameron Bure.

If you read that and said, wait what?, allow us to explain: Back in July 2022, JoJo posted a TikTok in which she hailed Candace the "rudest celebrity." Why? Apparently, at a Fuller House premiere way back when, an 11-year-old JoJo asked the actress for a picture. And though Candace told JoJo no, she proceeded to take pictures with other people on the red carpet. Looking back, the Dance Moms alum called it "a rough experience," but noted "because I had a bad experience, that doesn't mean that she is an awful human."

So naturally, Candace apologized—"I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart,"—and admitted she and JoJo had a heart-to-heart to bury the hatchet. But it didn't stay buried.

Because months later Candace said the Great American Family network (she serves as Chief Content Officer) would not feature same-sex couples as leads in holiday movies: "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core." And JoJo, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, didn't take that lightly, calling Candace's latest comment "rude and hurtful."

