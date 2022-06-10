Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Shares Her Secrets To Voluminous Hair

We included these products chosen by Chrishell Stause because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Chrishell is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause seems to always have perfect hair. No matter how it's styled, it always has this enviable volume and bounce. Of course, she has help from hairstylists when she can, but she doesn't get her hair done professionally every single day. The Netflix fan favorite shared the affordable hair products that she uses to get that signature volume and her recommendations for makeup, skincare, nail, teeth whitener, and more beauty products.

"Today is all about summer beauty prep. We're entering summer, which is so fun and exciting. I love summer. It's my favorite. We've got skincare, makeup, hair products, and nails, so we are kind of covering it all. If you're a beauty junkie like me, let's have some fun. These are some things that I've tried and tested myself," Chrishell told Amazon shoppers during a live stream.

Check out Chrishell's tips, tricks, and product recommendations to channel her signature look.