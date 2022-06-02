Decoding Johnny Depp's Win Against Amber Heard in Court: What We Just Witnessed and What Happens Next

Watch : Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial: Verdict REVEALED

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard spent more than a month tearing each other apart in court.

And after less than two days of deliberation, a jury sided with Depp in determining that Heard defamed him when she described herself in a 2018 Washington Post op-Ed as "a public figure representing domestic abuse" who "felt the full force of our culture's wrath for women who speak out."

Depp has always denied abusing his former wife, and during the trial he testified that she was the aggressor in their admittedly tumultuous relationship—which, in turn, Heard denied.

Some people outside the Fairfax County Courthouse cheered after hearing the verdict, according to NBC News. While testimony was ongoing, hopeful spectators had taken to lining up in the wee hours, or even camping out overnight, to secure one of the 100 coveted wristbands handed out daily at 7 a.m. that allowed for a seat in the courtroom. The Washington Post (which was never party to Depp's suit) reported coming across Heard supporters outside during the trial, but found that the majority of people were vocal Depp enthusiasts.