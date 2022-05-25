Kate Moss Denies Ex Johnny Depp Pushed Her Down Stairs In Court Testimony

Watch : Why Johnny Depp WON'T LOOK at Amber Heard In Court

Kate Moss just shut down an allegation Amber Heard brought up in court about their mutual ex Johnny Depp.

Appearing through video link, the supermodel testified before a Fairfax, Virginia jury as a rebuttal witness for the former couple's defamation trial on May 25. Weeks earlier, Heard told the court that during an alleged confrontation with Depp, which also involved the actress' sister Whitney, she "instantly" thought "of Kate Moss and stairs."

Moss recalled to the judge an incident that occurred while vacationing with Depp in the '90s. "We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did," she said, "and there had been a rain storm and as I left the room, I slipped down the stairs and I hurt my back."

"And I screamed because I was in," she continued, "because I didn't know what happened to me, and I was in pain and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."