All the Must-See Moments From Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 (So Far)

The hills are alive with the sound of...Housewives drama.

We're less than halfway through season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and already, sides have been established, allegations thrown out, friendships tested, and because this is L.A. after all, a connection to the Kardashian family revealed.

With the largest cast in the franchise's history, Beverly Hills' Housewives continue to deliver the drama both on- and off-screen (more on all of the IRL feuding here), whether they're loudly arguing at the dinner table or whispering behind one another's backs.

From newcomer Diana Jenkins clashing with Sutton Stracke to Erika Jayne's ongoing legal woes, there's yet to be a dull moment (at least, nothing as boring as season nine's never-ending puppygate). Perhaps the most shocking of all, though, is the surprise split of what RHOBH fans were hoping would be this season's dream team: Sutton, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais.

There's sure to be even more shocking moments in the coming weeks, and lucky for you, we're keeping track of them all.