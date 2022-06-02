Sutton Stracke Is at the Center of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Most Unexpected Feud

Watch : Garcelle Beauvais QUESTIONS Erika Jayne's EMPATHY for Victims

Alliances are shifting on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Just as Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke were finally starting to become good friends, the past—specifically, that season 11 conversation about racial stereotypes—has come back to haunt them. And surprisingly enough, it's Garcelle Beauvais who's carrying the torch.

The falling out began on the June 1 episode, which picked back up with Crystal explaining to her co-stars—including Garcelle, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, and Lisa Rinna—that by policing Sutton's reaction to Dorit's home invasion, they're doing the exact same thing they did to Crystal last year: telling her how to feel. Apologies were then made and all seemed well. Kyle even joked that the next time Crystal's upset over something, she shouldn't hold onto it for an entire year.

Enter Garcelle, who has apparently been holding onto something as well. "When you and Sutton had your thing," she said, referencing Crystal's conversation about racial stereotypes, "I felt like no matter what she said—she could've said the sky is blue—you were going to say, 'Are you that girl?' 'cause I just felt like it was a set up."