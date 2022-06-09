RHOBH Alums Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Vanderpump Have Finally Settled Their Puppygate Feud

Watch : Lisa Vanderpump Shades Teddi Mellencamp's "RHOBH" Exit

Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Vanderpump have done the impaw-sible and ended their puppygate feud.

The drama plagued an entire season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and ultimately resulted in Lisa's voluntary departure from the show—not to mention, a falling out with much of the cast—but now that three years have passed, the pair has finally reconciled.

As Teddi revealed on the latest episode of Two Ts in a Pod, she and her co-host Tamra Judge attended the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 9, along with a subsequent afterparty at TomTom, the West Hollywood bar co-owned by Lisa, her husband Ken, and Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval.

It was there Teddi ran into her former co-star. But before she approached her, Teddi said she first asked Ken whether it'd be a good idea to "clear the air."

Once Ken said yes, Teddi recalled her and Lisa having "a nice conversation" that lasted 20 minutes according to her, but 40 according to Tamra.

"Ultimately, we just went through it," Teddi recalled. "It was mainly, like, all the things we probably would have said to each other at the reunion, had we had the reunion."