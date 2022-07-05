Kyle Richards Responds to Backlash for Laughing at Erika Jayne Cursing at Garcelle Beauvais' Son

Kyle Richards is already catching flak for the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Bravo recently dropped a lengthy sneak peek of the July 6 episode, during which Erika Jayne—who's also under fire from fans—berates Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax, telling him to "get the f--k out" of his mom's birthday party.
Dorit Kemsley was a first-hand witness to the apparently drunken behavior, and though she said Erika's comments made her "feel sick to her stomach" in a confessional, she could later be seen laughing them off with Kyle.
"It's not funny, but it is funny," Kyle says before launching into a confessional of her own, adding, "The Erika that we've known all these years was holding a lot in, so seeing this side of her—more open and honest—even if she's not always showing her best side, at least it's genuine."
Kyle and Dorit's husbands also endorsed Erika's "genuine" decision to cuss out one of her co-stars' children, with Mauricio Umansky calling it "great" and Paul "PK" Kemsley arguing that Erika's entitled to "a blowout," even if said blowout entails the comments she made to Jax and the flirty exchange she had with Garcelle's eldest son, Oliver—who, as PK put it, Erika "tried to bang."
Some RHOBH fans were upset by the response, and when one Bravo fan account posted a clip of the conversation to Instagram, Kyle chimed in to defend herself.
"I was laughing about a friend's drunken, ridiculous behavior," she wrote, "NOT about disrespecting someone's child. I think you know me better than that by now. I wasn't even there to see this and only heard about Erika and what she had said later."
Garcelle was just as appalled by her co-stars as fans seemed to be. One Twitter user tagged her in the clip of Kyle, Dorit and their husbands laughing about Erika's behavior, asking if she knew about the conversation or if she had learned about it when watching the episode.
"Nope, never saw this scene until now," Garcelle responded on July 4 with an angry emoji.
She also took to Twitter the following day to give all three of her sons a shout-out. "This is an appreciation post for my sons Oliver, Jax, & Jaid," Garcelle wrote alongside a photo of the trio. "You boys make me so proud… you are loving, kind, and respectful. You show respect to people even when they don't deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
