All the Must-See Moments From Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 (So Far)

The hills are alive with the sound of...Housewives drama.

We're less than halfway through season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and already, sides have been established, allegations thrown out, friendships tested, and because this is L.A. after all, a connection to the Kardashian family revealed. 

With the largest cast in the franchise's history, Beverly Hills' Housewives continue to deliver the drama both on- and off-screen (more on all of the IRL feuding here), whether they're loudly arguing at the dinner table or whispering behind one another's backs. 

From newcomer Diana Jenkins clashing with Sutton Stracke to Erika Jayne's ongoing legal woes, there's yet to be a dull moment (at least, nothing as boring as season nine's never-ending puppygate). Perhaps the most shocking of all, though, is the surprise split of what RHOBH fans were hoping would be this season's dream team: Sutton, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais

There's sure to be even more shocking moments in the coming weeks, and lucky for you, we're keeping track of them all. 

Read on for all of RHOBH's season 12 must-see moments (so far).

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. You can also stream new episodes next-day on Peacock

Dorit's Robbery

The season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gave viewers a horrifying look into Dorit Kemsley's Oct. 2021 home invasion. She, naturally, got emotional several times throughout the episode, especially while revealing that she had to plead for the robbers not to kill her. Since then, she's continued to document her healing journey on the show.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Diana's Connection to Kim Kardashian Uncovered

Diana Jenkins, the newest RHOBH star, made quite the first impression, revealing during her debut episode that she was actually hanging out with friend Kim Kardashian right before Kim's 2016 Paris robbery, where the Hulu star was held at gunpoint and robbed of nearly $10 million worth of jewelry.

"You know I was with Kim in Paris when she got robbed," Diana told a shocked Lisa Rinna. "I left the day before because I kept saying, 'I don't feel safe. I don't feel safe.'"

Bravo
Erika Shutting Down a Producer

Insisting "the facts are in my favor," while once again discussing her ongoing legal issues, Erika Jayne accused Sutton Stracke of speaking "very strongly on things that have been disproven." However, when a RHOBH producer asked how and when they were invalidated, Erika didn't give a straight answer.

"I don't know," she told the producer. "You'll have to go check all that s--t out, but it was disproven. So Bravo can do their due diligence. I don't really know."

Is this supposed proof available to the public? According to Erika, "Yeah, duh." And if anyone's interested in learning about her case, "Tell them to go f--king read everything that my lawyer has put out," she said to the producer. "They can answer their own f--king questions."

Bella Marie Adams
The "Dark" Drama

Crystal Kung Minkoff accused Sutton of saying something "very dark" during their season 11 exchange on racial stereotypes after Garcelle Beauvais brought it up seemingly out of nowhere (and, not to mention, told Crystal the conversation seemed like a set-up on her part). 

The feud over what exactly was said and Crystal's refusal to divulge details eventually established a divide in the group, with people like Erika sticking up for Crystal while others, including Garcelle, stood by Sutton's side. 

Erika Embracing the "Bully" Title

"They called me a bully in a court filing today," Erika said a few episodes into the new season. "Do you think I give a f--k? I wear that s--t like a badge of honor."

Referencing an unspecified legal filing, Erika continued, "They told me that I was, along the lines of my husband [Tom Girardi], I use his tactics of bullying, threatening and all this other s--t, and I said 'I'll take it.' I've been called worse. Women are supposed to be polite, quiet, sweet and agreeable until you get your f--king ass handed to you and then you're supposed to take it? Lying down? No, you have to fight for yourself because no one else is going to and if that makes you a bully, so be it."

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Neuro Brands, LLC
Diana's Shocking Past Revealed

In 2009, Diana released Room 23, a photography-centric coffee table book featuring several provocative and intimate images of stars like Lindsay Lohan, Ashanti, and even RHOBH's very own Lisa. The problem, Diana explained, was that nefarious allegations began circulating about her and the book's intention. A RHOBH producer cheekily asked, "So you're not an international sex trafficker and madam of high-class prostitutes?" to which a laughing Diana responded, "It's honestly so ridiculous that I can't even believe, actually, that it caught on."

But eventually, "truth prevailed," she added.

Bravo
Diana vs. Sutton

A group dinner got heated while the the RHOBH ladies were vacationing in Mexico. Though the argument was initially between Sutton and Crystal, Diana later jumped in to back up Crystal's claim that Sutton had said she both liked and hated Crystal. By the end of the tiff, Sutton was full of rage and even ventured off to cry.

Sipa via AP Images
Erika Spicing Things Up in the Bedroom

Erika is getting her groove on amid her separation from Tom. As she put it during one episode, "I'm back in the dating pool, but I'm much more interested in having really good sex with nice people. And maybe some not-so-nice people."

