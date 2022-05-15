2022 Billboard Music Awards

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Megan Thee Stallion's Billboard Music Awards Look Deserves a Trophy

Before Megan Thee Stallion made her Billboard Music Awards performance debut, she hit the red carpet in style. Scroll on to see her look.

Megan Thee Stallion's fierce fashion looks don't stop. 

The rapper once again slayed the red carpet while attending the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. Megan arrived at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a pink and brown flowing dress and blingy bracelet (See the rest of the red carpet looks here). 

It's a big night for the "Hot Girl Summer" singer. Not only is she up for Top Rap Female Artist along with Cardi B and Latto, but the 27-year-old is also set to make her Billboard Music Awards performance debut.  

Of course, Megan won't be the only one taking the stage. Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott, Becky G, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Silk Sonic and Machine Gun Kelly are just a few of the other big names set to rock out during the show. 

With these performances generally comes a fabulous new outfit or two. And whether Megan is at an award show, the Met Gala or on tour, she always brings her fashion A-game. 

"When I'm upset I buy jewelry," she wrote on Instagram recently. "shout out to my jeweler for thee CUSTOM pieces that cheered me up."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

To see more of her best looks from over the years, scroll on.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Gorgeous in Gold

Megan dazzled in a gold Moschino gown at the 2022 Met Gala.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Fierce Fashion

The artist's leopard-print Roberto Cavalli dress for the 2022 Grammys was purrrfection.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Beautiful in Blue

And the award for amazing red carpet fashion goes to...Megan for her Gurav Gupta gown at the 2022 Oscars.

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Wowing in a White Gown

Later that night, the "Hot Girl Summer" star changed into a mesmerizing Mônot ensemble for Vanity Fair's Oscars party.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Amazing Attire

Megan turned heads in this incredible corseted black velvet dress at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
All Glamour

Megan rocked a Mônot dress at the 2021 Glamour Woman of the Year Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Bright and Bold

For the 2021 Grammys, Megan Thee Stallion impressed in a jaw-dropping, orange Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for MAXIM
Power Body Suit

Body suit or suit of armor? You decide. Megan stunned in this black and gold body suit onstage in Feb 2020 at Maxim's Big Game Experience event.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV
Knee High Dream

Megan proved that knee high socks work in any decade on any red carpet in this ensemble at the 2019 MTV Music Video Awards.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
Bad Girl Chic

New York Fashion week wasn't ready for Megan to look this good while attending the Coach show.

Prince Williams/Filmmagic
Blonde Bombshell

Megan sported long blonde locks and some blue leather pants with a patterned shirt while on her way to another glamorous Hollywood event.

Gotham/GC Images
Street Style

Carrie Bradshaw could never. The rapper walked the streets of NYC in a pair of cute leather shorts and heels.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Tracksuit Throwback

The "Savage" singer donned a bright orange velour tracksuit while on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Superhero Vibes

Superman called, but he doesn't want his suit back! Megan looked right at home in this blue and red leather ensemble at the 2019 BET Awards.

Will Heath/NBC
Animal Print Queen

The rapper rocked this zebra print outfit for her first appearance as the musical guest on SNL.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Crop Top Goals

If you got it, flaunt it. The "WAP" singer did just that when she rocked these short denim shorts with a simple beige crop top.

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock
Classy and Bougie

Megan can make pretty much any style look good. She opted for a suede jacket at the Coach show for New York Fashion Week in 2019.

Prince Williams/Wireimage
Romper Stomp

No one wears a romper quite like Megan. For a night out in Atlanta, Georgia, she wore this romper that was just the right amount of casual and elegant.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
Red Carpet Goddess

Megan arrived to the 2019 BET Awards ready to claim her rightful spot as the queen of fashion.

Presley Ann/Getty Images
Two-Sided Hair Perfection

Megan isn't afraid to take risks with her personal style, and this two-toned hairstyle combined with a bra top and jean shorts was perfection.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Hearts for Days

Megan attended the Variety Hitmakers brunch with this adorable print that was both cute and powerful.

