See All the Stars on 2022 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

The biggest names in music brought their fashion A-Game to the red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, held May 15 in Las Vegas.

Understanding the assignment

The biggest names in music served up some seriously fierce red carpet fashions at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards,  which are set to air live from the MGM Garden Area in Las Vegas on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Ahead the star-studded ceremony—which will be hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs and feature powerhouse performances from the likes of Red Hot Chili PeppersMorgan WallenEd Sheeran, Miranda LambertFlorence + The Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Mary J. Blige and more— all eyes were on the stylish arrivals, ranging from all-out awesome to down-right daring.

"Speed Me Up" rapper Ty Dolla Sign was one of the first stars to step onto the red carpet, rockin' a distressed knit tank, along with a black blazer, matching pants and silver chains. Country star Lainey Wilson looked fab in a floral blazer featuring oversized blooming lapels, teamed with metallic flared pants.

American Song Contest winner AleXa brought her wild K-Pop style to the carpet, wearing a vinyl puff-sleeve mini-dress and her blue hair styled in playful pigtails.

Best Dressed Ever at the Billboard Music Awards

TikToker Ashley Yi also arrived fashionably early, popping in a bright yellow belted Prada number and on-trend chunky black boots.

Keep scrolling to see all the stars and their red carpet looks at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards below.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
AleXa
Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Doja Cat
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Machine Gun Kelly
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dove Cameron
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jack Harlow
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Mary J. Blige
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Megan Fox
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Diddy
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Florence Welch
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chloe Bailey
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ty Dolla Sign
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lainey Wilson
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Ashley Yi
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Miranda Lambert
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Travis Scott
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Becky G
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Burna Boy
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Morgan Wallen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
French Montana
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Heidi Klum
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Maxwell
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dixie D'Amelio
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Dan + Shay
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Anitta
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Elle King
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Kali Uchis
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Latto
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Michael Bublé
