See All the Stars on 2022 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Watch : Dove Cameron Huge Fan of Lil Nas X, Doja Cat & Adele at BBMAs 2022

Understanding the assignment

The biggest names in music served up some seriously fierce red carpet fashions at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which are set to air live from the MGM Garden Area in Las Vegas on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Ahead the star-studded ceremony—which will be hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs and feature powerhouse performances from the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Morgan Wallen, Ed Sheeran, Miranda Lambert, Florence + The Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Mary J. Blige and more— all eyes were on the stylish arrivals, ranging from all-out awesome to down-right daring.

"Speed Me Up" rapper Ty Dolla Sign was one of the first stars to step onto the red carpet, rockin' a distressed knit tank, along with a black blazer, matching pants and silver chains. Country star Lainey Wilson looked fab in a floral blazer featuring oversized blooming lapels, teamed with metallic flared pants.

American Song Contest winner AleXa brought her wild K-Pop style to the carpet, wearing a vinyl puff-sleeve mini-dress and her blue hair styled in playful pigtails.