The MixtapE! Presents Kendrick Lamar, Becky G, Noah Cyrus and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Kendrick Lamar is taking a big step back into the music industry.
On May 13, the Grammy winner dropped his first record in five years, a double album called titled Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. The two discs—titled "Big Steppers" and "Mr. Morale"—feature 18 tracks total, with the complete work running about an hour and 15 minutes.
While Kendrick's new music is already overwhelming streaming services, others are buzzing about the album cover. The "Humble" rapper's fiancée Whitney Alford is seen cradling an infant on a bed while the rapper—wearing a crown of thorns—holds a toddler. According to TMZ, the couple quietly welcomed their second child together recently.
Kendrick isn't the only artist with a major album dropping in time for the weekend. Becky G is releasing Esquemas while 5 Seconds of Summer and Gavin DeGraw are giving fans a preview of what's to come. Let the MixtapE! create your weekend playlist below.
Becky G—"Bailé Con Mi Ex"
Before making her Billboard Music Awards performance debut on May 15, the global superstar released her highly anticipated second album, Esquemas, which translates to schemes. While her "Mamii" collaboration with Karol G continues to climb the charts, keep your ears open for her latest single that is sure to be a massive hit.
Kendrick Lamar—Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Guess who's back?! After a five year absence, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper returns with collaborations involving Summer Walker, Kodak Black and Tanna Leone. Throughout the album, Kendrick tackles subjects like family, COVID-19 and LGBTQ+ issues. As an added bonus, he announced that The Big Steppers Tour will kick off this July.
Gavin DeGraw—"Freedom (Johnny's Song)"
Written by Gavin himself, the new song provides a play-by-play of his mother and father's relationship over piano. This song is the third track released from his forthcoming album, Face The River, out May 20. "This album is dedicated to my parents," Gavin teased. "They were my heroes. It was their love story, their sacrifices and their guidance that shaped this music."
Raelynn—"I Love My Hometown"
The Voice alum co-wrote her latest track, which is a loud and proud down-home celebration that sees RaeLynn listing off all the reasons she loves her Texas hometown of Baytown, including the local football field and roads full of trucks. The track is the first new release from the singer since her 2021 album Baytown.
Noah Cyrus—"Mr. Percocet"
Showcasing her undeniable knack for intricate and heart-wrenching songwriting, Noah's new track details a complicated journey of addiction and recovery that the young Grammy-nominated singer continues to navigate. "This song is written about my personal experience with the confusion and insecurities that arise in a relationship when substance abuse is involved," Noah said. "It causes such manic behavioral changes that you can lose sight of yourself and who you fell in love with."
Hayley Orrantia—"Open Your Mouth"
Kicking off a bold new era in her music career, The Goldbergs star has released a punchline-packed and powerful new single. While the song begins with Hayley sweetly serenading a former flame, the track suddenly changes gears just as the chorus hits: "I'm thinking this is going great," she sings. "But then you open your mouth."
Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley—"Worth a Shot"
After collaborating together on "Different For Girls" in 2016, the artists are back together with a feel-good song. "I can't believe it's been 6 years since our last song together!" Dierks wrote on Instagram. "Love singing with @elleking."
5 Seconds of Summer—"Me, Myself and I"
This emotionally-driven song is a break-up anthem that showcases the group's pop and punk influences with angsty riffs and a huge sing-along chorus. "'Me Myself and I' explores the emotional cycle of feeling like you can do everything on your own and that you don't need anyone else, but eventually realizing that sometimes you push away the best things in your life," lead singer Luke Hemmings said. "We love this song and hope other people connect with it as much as we do."
Tauren Wells—"Come Home"
Featured on his upcoming album Joy in the Morning, Tauren says the song takes an unflinching look at the harm done by hypocrisy. "This song is an important reminder that no matter how far you've been or felt, no matter the doubts and questions you have on faith or spirituality," Tauren said, "there is a God who loves you and is waiting for you."
Alana Springsteen—"Trust Issues"
Described as a windows down, driving around town heartbreak anthem, the ironic feel-good tempo is one of Alana's favorite songs to date. "This song is an anthem for anyone out there who's on the other side of heartbreak, still dealing with anger, sadness, bitterness and the fear that they may never be able to trust again," Alana said. "I loved being able to do this without making it a sad song."
One Republic—"I Ain't Worried"
Featured in the upcoming motion picture, Top Gun: Maverick, Ryan Tedder and the talented men of One Republic soar with an easygoing track perfect for summer. The accompanying music video includes footage from the upcoming film hitting theaters May 27.
Zac Hart—"Plan To"
Written and recorded in Nashville, the single zeros in on that special person in our lives—the person we are willing to drop everything for when they ask. The energetic yet casual love song will have you in the feels just in time for the weekend.
Happy listening!