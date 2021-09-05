Elle King Welcomes Baby Boy With Fiancé Dan Tooker: Find Out His Unique Name

Elle King is feeling that "Wild Love" with her bundle of joy!
And it looks like the Grammy-winning singer has plenty of X's and O's to give out after sharing the special news that she recently welcomed a baby boy with fiancé Dan Tooker. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 5, the 32-year-old star revealed the date of her little one's arrival, as well as his unique name.
"Very proud to announce the birth of our son, Lucky Levi Tooker," the new mom sweetly captioned her post. "On Wednesday, September 1st at 12:06 pm, we welcomed 8 lbs 1 oz of absolute joy and love earthside. We are all healthy and feeling so blessed!"
Elle concluded, "Welcome to the world Lucky!"
Many of the "Ex's and Oh's" singer's friends expressed their excitement in the comments section.
"Congratulations!" This Is Us star Chrissy Metz replied, with musician Aijia adding, "Perfection!!!! Big love to you guys. Things will never be the same in the best way."
Shenae Grimes, who welcomed her second child last month, also gushed, "yayyyy!!!!! Congrats mama."
Elle, who is the daughter of Rob Schneider and model London King, documented her pregnancy journey on social media after previously opening up about her pregnancy losses and infertility battle.
"Almost halfway there sweet little moon baby!" she shared in April. "19 weeks! Belly getting big! The rest of me also getting big!"
A month before, the country singer announced that she and Dan were expecting, writing on Instagram, "We are very excited to share the news that we are pregnant. This news comes with a great deal of fear, and I hope that all mothers-to-be, in whatever sense that may be, know that I am trying to be very sensitive."
"You see, this miracle baby comes after two very big losses," she continued. "It's a terrifying and extremely painful experience for everyone. But the sun always rises, and I never really let go to let the universe decide when I was ready. I remember every pregnancy announcement felt like a dagger to me."
Elle offered words of encouragement to those with similar experiences, expressing, "I want to be very delicate and say to YOU! That soon to be mom, who's maybe had a loss, or has been struggling with fertility, I'm telling you, our babies come. And I love you."
"What women go through on this journey make us nothing less than WARRIORS," she closed. "So thank you for your prayers and love for our high risk pregnancy!"
The couple's pregnancy announcement came about five months after they got engaged. Taking to Instagram last October, Elle shared details of their romantic proposal...which they both planned for that day without each other knowing!
"Today is our 1 year anniversary," she began her message at the time. "We rode horses up a mountain to go gold panning. I had a ring in my pocket and I was going to toss it in the gold pan and propose to @tattooker ... but of course, my soulmate beat me to the punch and proposed to me the exact same way."
She added, "So I immediately got down on my knee too. I love you Daniel. 1 year down, forever to go. I said Yes by the way and so did he!"