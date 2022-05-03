Megan Thee Stallion Just Bodied the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet in Head-to-Toe Gold

Watch : BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!

Megan Thee Stallion brought her Hot Girl looks to the 2022 Met Gala.

For fashion's biggest night, themed "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" this year, the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper was honored the May 2 event's "Gilded Glamour" dress code by rocking head-to-toe gold. Designed by Moschino, the jaw-dropping look included a high-slit skirt and a metallic shawl made to resemble feathers. (See more red carpet looks here.)

Last year, Megan made her debut at fashion's biggest night, channeling Marilyn Monroe in a light pink strapless Coach dress that was covered in hand-applied crystals. She told Vogue at the time that her inspiration for the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme was "old Hollywood, with a hot girl twist."

"Classic lines, silhouettes, and hues coupled with the attitude and style from the golden era," she added. "I think what is great about American fashion designers is the appreciation of the working woman. So clothing is not only glamorous and fashionable, it is functional."