Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Grammys

Get lost in the glitz and glamour by taking a look at the best dressed stars at the 2021 Grammys.

By Alyssa Morin Mar 14, 2021 11:11 PM
Watch: Grammys 2021 Snubs and Surprises: BTS, The Weeknd and More

Music's biggest night is officially in full swing! 

From the fabulous red carpet to the incredible list of performers, it's safe to say the 2021 Grammys have kicked off on a high note. And just because this year's ceremony is different from the past due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean it's anything short of spectacular.

For one, stars have swapped out their cozy pajama sets and oversized sweatpants for ensembles that are more glitzy and glamourous. Country singer Mickey Guyton, Maren Morris, H.E.R. and more dazzled in blinding looks that sparkled from head-to-toe.

Celebs also gave pop culture fans dramatic, over-the-top designs.

Case in point? Debi Nova showed up and showed out wearing a larger-than-life pink creation by George Chakra that featured a billowing train, a vibrant floral pattern and unique high-low structure. She tied her lewk together with Sophia Webster sandal heels.

Megan Thee Stallion made a dramatic entrance with a bright and bold orange gown by Dolce & Gabbana. Aside from the electrifying color, the design's massive bow in the back and thigh-high slit made it all the more jaw-dropping.

photos
Grammys 2021: See Every Star

Of course, we're just scratching the surface here. Get lost in the razzle-dazzle and see the best dressed stars at the 2021 Grammys in our gallery below!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Megan Thee Stallion

Orange you glad? The "Savage" rapper made a grand entrance with a bright and bold gown by Dolce & Gabbana that featured a massive bow in the back and a thigh-high slit. She styled her look with Chopard Jewelry and diamond-studded heels.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Debi Nova

The "Quédate" singer turns heads in a larger-than-life creation by George Chakra. From the vibrant pink color to the billowing train and fun floral pattern, this is a look to remember.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Doja Cat

The "Say So" singer makes a dramatic entrance with an over-the-top Roberto Cavalli design that features a moto-like jacket top and a lime-green feathery skirt.

Jahmad Balugo for Louis Vuitton
Chloe Bailey

All that glitters is gold. The "Baby Girl" singer lights up the room in a glimmering gold gown by Louis Vuitton.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
H.E.R.

The singer graces the red carpet with a mesmerizing plum-colored design by Dundas. From the lavish beading to the majestic velvet material, this is an award-worthy lewk.

E!
Noah Cyrus

The "July" singer showed up and showed out at the 2021 Grammys in an epic white Schiaparelli creation.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Maren Morris

The "My Church" singer oozes with glamour in a diamond-embellished Dolce & Gabbana slip gown.

E!
Nina Parker

Green with envy! The E! host dazzles in a glimmering mermaid green gown by Melissa Mercedes.

Greg Williams for Louis Vuitton
Halle Bailey

One word: Fierce! The Ungodly Hour singer shines bright in a bronze-colored Louis Vuitton dress that is decorated with a mix of animal prints.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
DaBaby

The "Rockstar" rapper wears an electrifying Dolce & Gabbana suit at the star-studded show. 

E!
Brad Goreski

The stylist and E! host goes for a bright and bold Versace ensemble at the 2021 ceremony.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Mickey Guyton

The country singer brings the glitz and glamour with a voluminous Valentino gown. The jewel-adorned butterfly embroidery is a chef's kiss!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Brittany Howard

The Grammy nominee lights up the room with a one-of-a-kind look. From the jewel-adorned cape to the lavish velvet dress, Brittany's outfit is hitting all the right notes.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Bad Bunny

The Grammy nominee proves you can rock something that's both simple and striking. He hits the red carpet in a Burberry outfit, which he adorably accessorizes with a sunflower.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jhené Aiko

Sometimes, all you need is a little black dress to make a style statement! The singer stuns in Andreas Kronthaler.

PHOTO COURTESY BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT
BTS

The K-pop group always slays the red carpet, and their fashionable Louis Vuitton looks at the 2021 Grammys is no different.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Trevor Noah

The Grammys host looks suave and dapper in a classic black tuxedo by Gucci at the star-studded affair.

Watch E!'s 2021 Grammy Awards red carpet coverage tonight starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

