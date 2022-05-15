Megan Fox Debuts Bangs at Billboard Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet With Machine Gun Kelly

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Bares His CHEEKS in Good Mourning

We swear to god, we'd never fall in love—but we can't help it after seeing these looks.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox turned up the heat at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15 in Las Vegas. The couple, who got engaged in January, walked the red carpet together in head-turning ensembles and showed off more of their signature PDA.

While Megan didn't exactly bring his "Emo Girl" lyrics to life (no thigh-high fishnets!), she did bring the fire by debuting dark bangs to go along with her dark eye makeup. Megan sizzled in a black David Koma dress with long floral gloves, while MGK wore a spiked Dolce & Gabbana suit to go with his freshly-dyed pink hair. Plus, he rocked $30,000 nails on the carpet. (See all the red carpet fashion here).

Machine Gun Kelly will take the stage at the 2022 BBMAs for what will undoubtedly be an intense performance, as will Travis Scott, Dan + Shay and more artists.

MGK is nominated for Top Rock Artist alongside Glass Animals, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin and twenty one pilots at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The "Candy" singer won the trophy last year, as well as the prize for Top Rock Album.