Megan Fox Turns Heads in See-Through Look at 2021 MTV VMAs With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are heating up the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.
Days after shutting down engagement rumors, the Jennifer's Body actress and the "Bloody Valentine" rocker hit the red carpet together in New York City on Sept. 12. For the award show, Fox donned a see-through dress, while MGK wore a dazzling red suit.
While discussing their outfits on MTV's pre-show, MGK explained that when it comes to their style, "It's 50-50, like this one she took the lead and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night and she's beautiful."
Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, is set to take the stage during the ceremony to perform his song "Papercuts" alongside Blink-182 star Travis Barker. Coincidentally, the pals are up against each other in the same category—Best Alternative—at award show. That's right, Kelly received a nod for his song with blackbear, "my ex's best friend," while Barker was nominated alongside WILLOW for their track "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l."
While they're technically competing for an award tonight, it's safe to say there's no hard feelings between Kelly, 31, and Barker, 45. In fact, it appears the VMAs might be another double date night for the duo and their respective significant others, Fox and Kourtney Kardashian.
The couples previously enjoyed two nights out together at UFC fights. Additionally, the foursome spent time together at MGK's 31st birthday party in April. At the time, Megan paid tribute to her boyfriend on social media, writing, "Happy Birthday blonde angel baby."
As fans may recall, the duo fell in love while working on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass. "Our trailers were next to each other, so I just waited outside on my trailer steps every day I worked just to catch one glimpse of eye contact," Kelly shared during a 2020 episode of Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast. "She has the most gorgeous eyes I've ever seen."
Keeping checking E! News throughout the night for all of the latest details on the 2021 VMAs!