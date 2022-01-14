Megan Fox Steps Out in One of Her Riskiest Looks Yet After Machine Gun Kelly Engagement

Watch : Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are ENGAGED

Megan Fox may be planning a certain white ensemble soon—but for now, she's turning heads in all-black.

Fresh off the heels of their engagement, the 35-year-old actress and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 31, whisked away from Puerto Rico (the spot of their proposal) to Milan, where they were photographed on Jan. 14.

For the daytime outing, Megan wore an all-black Dion Lee full-sleeve crochet knit dress, complete with a striking corset bodice underneath. Her look was pulled together with a coordinating trench coat, complete with black open-toe heels. As for her other half, MGK chose a little color, with the rocker wearing a fuchsia sweater, paired with black and grey herringbone trousers.

The couple's latest outing is one of the first glimpses fans have seen of the stars since the twin flames got engaged. On Jan. 12, Megan gushed to her Instagram followers that the musician got on bended knee the day before in the very same spot they first "fell in love."