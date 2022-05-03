Kendall Jenner's Bleached Eyebrows at the 2022 Met Gala Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Watch : Met Gala 2022 MUST-SEE Moments: Kim Kardashian, Lizzo & More!

When it comes to Met Gala looks, it's all about the details. And even the smallest additions can make a big impact.

Take Kendall Jenner's bleached eyebrows, for instance. Changing the hue from brown to blonde added a whole new, bold element to the supermodel's look.

Of course, this wasn't the only part of her look that had fans buzzing. Kendall arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 in a black Prada ensemble. According to the fashion house, her outfit consisted of a tulle top featuring a net embroidered overlay that was paired with a double silk satin skirt, complete with hand-pleated ruche detailing and a long train. The Kardashians star finished off her outfit with 25-carat pear-shaped diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

She also wasn't the only member of her family to attend the Met Ball. Khloe Kardashian made her Met Gala debut in a gold Moschino gown, and Kim Kardashian—who, like Kendall, went for a bit of a change by dyeing her hair blonde—arrived in a vintage Jean Louis dress that was sketched by Bob Mackie and originally worn by Marilyn Monroe.