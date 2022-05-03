2022 Met Gala

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Kendall Jenner Has a Princess Moment in Dramatic Black Ballgown at Met Gala 2022

Kendall Jenner never misses when it comes to the Met Gala, and she owned this year's red carpet with her black ballgown. Check out her complete look!

Nobody can keep up with Kendall Jenner on the red carpet.

The 26-year-old model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum embraced the 2022 Met Gala theme—"In America: An Anthology of Fashion"—with a dramatic black ballgown—complete with a massive train—on the steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2.

For the occasion, Jenner wore her signature brunette hair down and capped off her look with chandelier earrings. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Jenner made her first Met Gala appearance in 2014. Following the year's theme of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion," Jenner looked straight out of a classic Hollywood film in a cream-colored mermaid gown by Topshop, complete with a bejeweled clutch and diamond necklace.

From classy to glam, the reality-TV star switched things up in 2015 with a jade green crystal dress by Calvin Klein and went glam again in 2016 with the help of Donatella Versace in a sparkly cutout, floor-length gown.

Jenner's 2017 look was both experimental and impressive: Her cutout black-crystal gown by La Perla creative director Julia Haart didn't include any fabric. Instead, 85,000 crystals were strung together by a single thread to create the look.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Ditching a traditional gown for 2018's Met Gala, Jenner rocked a stunning, off-the-shoulder pantsuit that matched her sister Kim Kardashian's dress version of the look from the year prior. She pulled back her hair in a sleek pony and completed the ensemble with Tiffany & Co. diamond earrings.

Before the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jenner and her sister Kylie were the talk of 2019's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" red carpet. Teaming up again with Versace, the dynamic duo were some of the best dressed of the night in their similar orange and purple monochrome outfits.

Which leads us to her most recent appearance in 2021, taking inspiration from Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady with a stunning nude crystal gown by Givenchy.

Now a seven-time Met Gala vet, Jenner is sure to get an invite back next year with this year's ensemble.

Scroll through the gallery below to relive all of the Kardashian-Jenner family's Met Gala appearances over the years.

Watch Live From E!: Met Gala tonight, May 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., only on E!.

