Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance

Are you keeping up? The 2022 Met Gala is Khloe Kardashian's first appearance at fashion's biggest night! See the pics of her stunning Moschino look on the first Monday in May.

What do you get when you cross one Good American founder with one In America–themed party? Pure fabulousness!
 
For the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, Khloe Kardashian made her first-ever appearance at the annual soiree, taking the dress code of "Gilded Glamour" to another level. She arrived to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a glittering gold floor-length Moschino gown that hugged all of KoKo's famous curves.

Khloe completed her golden goddess look with chic gold sunglasses and a long-sleeve black coat with black gloves.
 
Khloe is just one of the Kardashian-Jenner women to step foot on the famous red steps of the gala. Her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner have attended multiple times. (Like Khloe, this year's Met Gala also marks the first for sister Kourtney Kardashian.)

And although she hasn't attended the main event prior to this year, Khloe has been part of the afterparties and celebrated her sisters' impressive outfits online almost every time.

photos
Kardashian-Jenner Family's Met Gala Appearances

Khloe's absence from the star-studded event over the years has led to rumors that suggested she was "banned" from attending the ball.

Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Just weeks after the 2021 Met Gala in September, a Twitter user asked, "Khloé now that you are online, please tell [if] the met gala rumors are true." Her response? "Absolutely NOT True."

For nearly a decade, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have given us unforgettable looks relating to the annual theme (Kim's 2019 dripping-wet Mugler look, anyone)? And with Khloe's dazzling gold look for her first Met Gala, she's raised the bar a hundred times over.

