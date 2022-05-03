2022 Met Gala

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

How Kylie Jenner Honored Late Friend Virgil Abloh With 2022 Met Gala Look

Kylie Jenner paid tribute to designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away in November, at the 2022 Met Gala with her Off-White dress. See the message the beauty mogul penned about her late friend.

By Jess Cohen May 03, 2022 11:19 AMTags
Red CarpetMet GalaKylie JennerCelebrities
Watch: Kris Jenner on Getting Ready With 5 Daughters for Met Gala 2022

Kylie Jenner celebrated Virgil Abloh's legacy at the 2022 Met Gala.

For the annual event, held May 2 at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wore a white bridal-themed look, designed by Virgil's Off-White brand. "virgil and i were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020," Kylie wrote on Instagram after attending the gala. "i'm humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend."

"we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever," she concluded her note. "& thank u to the entire @off____white team !!"

Virgil, the beloved designer and artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection, died in November at the age of 41 after battling cancer. "He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture," a message posted to his Instagram in November read. "Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered."

To honor him, Kylie worked closely with the Off-White team on the Met Gala gown, called "Poetry Dress."

photos
Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

According to a press release for the company, the mom of two's dress drew inspiration from the final couture gown designed by Virgil, which was featured in Off-White's Fall Winter 2022 Runway Show during Paris Fashion Week in February.

The outfit's handmade bustier and ruffled organza skirt was paired with a veiled "Thinking Cap."

Gotham/Getty Images, Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

See Kim Kardashian's Donut and Pizza Party After 2022 Met Gala

2

Ulta Apologizes for Email That Seemingly References Kate Spade's Death

3

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Lost 16 Pounds for the 2022 Met Gala

Want to see what the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family wore to the 2022 Met Gala? Check out the red carpet pics below:

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Date Night

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their Met Gala debut as a couple at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
White Hot

For fashion's biggest night, Kylie Jenner wore a wedding-inspired ensemble from Off-White.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Coordinating Couple

Kourtney Kardashian matched her fiancé Travis Barker in a black-and-white look.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Model Behavior

Kendall Jenner sashayed down the red carpet in a sheer top and a full skirt.

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Met Gala Debut

Khloe Kardashian oozed glamour in a golden Moschino gown.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kardashians Assemble

The sisters gathered at the top of the Met Gala steps for a family photo.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Keeping Up

Kris Jenner told Live From E! that her elegant look was inspired by former First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Blonde Moment

To honor the evening's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," Kim wore a Bob Mackie gown originally created for Marilyn Monroe.

Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Sister, Sister

Kylie and Khloe strike a fierce pose while inside The Met.

Watch Daily Pop on Tuesday, May 3 at 11 a.m. for a full recap of the 2022 Met Gala, only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

See Kim Kardashian's Donut and Pizza Party After 2022 Met Gala

2

Ulta Apologizes for Email That Seemingly References Kate Spade's Death

3

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Lost 16 Pounds for the 2022 Met Gala

4
Breaking

Kardashians Win Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit

5

Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance