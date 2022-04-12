Are Riverdale's KJ Apa and Clara Berry Married? He Says...

Watch : Is KJ Apa MARRIED? Riverdale Star Addresses the Rumors!

Is KJ Apa officially a married man? That's what many Riverdale fans want to know.

The actor had social media buzzing back in October after referring to model Clara Berry as his "wife," and—despite the internet frenzy—KJ has yet to set the record straight. Though E! News tried to get to the bottom of the marital mystery during a recent interview with the CW star at PaleyFest LA.

When E!'s Leanne Aguilera asked whether he's officially tied the knot, KJ, 24, said that marriage is on his "radar."

Reflecting on his October post, KJ—who welcomed his first child with Clara in September—also teased, "Yeah, I mean, maybe I am married. That's no one's business but mine, baby."

The couple, who first confirmed their romance in 2020, announced the birth of their son in September, shortly before sparking marriage rumors. "Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September," Clara wrote in a Sept. 26 Instagram post along with a photo of their baby boy's hands. "He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love."