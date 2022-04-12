Exclusive

Are Riverdale's KJ Apa and Clara Berry Married? He Says...

Riverdale's KJ Apa raised eyebrows in late 2021 after referring to Clara Berry as his "wife," but are they legally married? See what he just told E! News about their relationship status.

By Jess Cohen Apr 12, 2022 6:58 PMTags
Is KJ Apa officially a married man? That's what many Riverdale fans want to know.

The actor had social media buzzing back in October after referring to model Clara Berry as his "wife," and—despite the internet frenzy—KJ has yet to set the record straight. Though E! News tried to get to the bottom of the marital mystery during a recent interview with the CW star at PaleyFest LA.

When E!'s Leanne Aguilera asked whether he's officially tied the knot, KJ, 24, said that marriage is on his "radar."

Reflecting on his October post, KJ—who welcomed his first child with Clara in September—also teased, "Yeah, I mean, maybe I am married. That's no one's business but mine, baby."

The couple, who first confirmed their romance in 2020, announced the birth of their son in September, shortly before sparking marriage rumors. "Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September," Clara wrote in a Sept. 26 Instagram post along with a photo of their baby boy's hands. "He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love."

photos
15 Secrets About Riverdale Revealed

For all the latest details on the love lives of Riverdale stars, keep scrolling!

KJ Apa/Instagram
K.J. Apa

The Riverdale golden boy, known as Archie Andrews, previously kept his lips sealed about his off-screen dating life. However, in early February 2020, the actor confirmed his romance with model Clara Berry. In May 2021, the couple announced they are expecting their first child together. By September that year, the two welcomed their son, Sasha.

Roger / BACKGRID
Cole Sprouse

The 28-year-old actor has moved on from his Riverdale romance. In February 2021, Cole seemingly confirmed he's dating Canadian model and influencer Ari Fournier.

Getty Images
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton

The Riverdale co-stars dated for more than a year before E! News learned in December 2019 that they had split. However, in June 2021, they were spotted out together with co-star Cole Sprouse, his brother Dylan Sprouse, and Stella Maxwell in Los Angeles.

The actress also dated photographer Grayson Vaughan for about a year until they split in February 2021.

 

Instagram
Casey Cott

The Riverdale star is married! News of his wedding to Nichola Basara comes one year after he announced their engagement on Instagram. On Dec. 19, 2021, the actor tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend with his Riverdale co-stars in attendance, including Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Drew Ray Tanner.

Getty Images
Skeet Ulrich

The Scream star shares two children with his first wife, Georgina Cates. The former couple called it quits in 2005. Ulrich was married to Amelia Jackson-Gray for three years, but the duo went their separate ways in 2015. The actor sparked engagement rumors with model Megan Blake Irwin, but his rep clarified to E! News in May 2020 they are not engaged. He was most recently linked to Lucy Hale, however, their whirlwind romance came to an end in April 2021.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart

Bughead was real. The two dated on and off for more than three years until early 2020. In June of that year, the actress opened up about her sexuality, sharing on Instagram, "Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Vanessa Morgan

This newcomer has made her way into fans' hearts as Toni Topaz. In July 2019, the actress announced her engagement to baseball player Michael Kopech, who is known for previously being in a relationship with Brielle Biermann. The couple wed in early January 2020 with Morgan announcing she was expecting in July. Kopech has since filed for divorce.

Madelaine Petsch/Instagram
Madelaine Petsch

After three years together, E! News learned in February 2020 that the actress and boyfriend Travis Mills had called it quits. In the last few months, fans have speculated that she's dating Olympic fencer, Miles Chamley. However, they have yet to publicly comment on the rumors.

Instagram
Ashleigh Murray

The actress has kept fans guessing when it comes to her love life. Although she hasn't publicly confirmed a relationship, the CW star shared several sweet snapshots of her and her rumored beau on Instagram.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Mark Consuelos

Relationship goals! The actor has been married to talk-show host Kelly Ripa for more than 25 years (!!), with who he shares three children. Consuelos can often be found posting adorable pictures of his wife and family on social media.

