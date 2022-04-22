Charles Melton and Chase Sui Wonders Confirm Relationship With PDA Outing in New York City

Watch : Charles Melton Jokes He's K.J. Apa's "Alpha Male" on "Riverdale"

It's spring and celebrity romance is in the air.

No wonder Charles Melton, 31, and Chase Sui Wonders, 26, took their relationship public with a PDA-packed outing in New York City on April 21. In photos obtained by E! News, the pair are basking in romance with Charles giving Chase a kiss on the cheek.

Charles and Chase were "really into one another," an eyewitness exclusively tells E! News, adding that they were "kissing [and] holding hands."

The eyewitness shared that the pair definitely have "some love chemistry going on."

As for the date's itinerary? "They went to Bowery Market then sat outside with coffee. Then they went and got ice cream together in the East Village," the eyewitness said.

Charles rocked a colorful sweater with white jeans, blue tie-dyed socks, a blue ballcap and Nike sneakers. Meanwhile, Chase sported a camouflage top, jeans, black boots and sunglasses.

Clearly, the couple love the Big Apple. On March 12, the duo were seen in New York together. At the time, an insider told E! News that they "kept close" and "appeared to be comfortable with one another."